Savannah Guthrie Reveals Her Heartbreaking Reaction To Video Footage Of Nancy's Kidnapper
Almost two months after Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, went missing, Savannah sat down for an interview with her "Today" colleague Hoda Kotb. During the discussion, Savannah started at the beginning of the traumatic event, when Nancy's absence was discovered on February 1, 2026. Beyond the distress of the kidnapping, Savannah has had the added worry that her fame might be the reason for her mom's disappearance. When they discussed the security camera footage of the alleged kidnapper, Savannah was candid about the emotional devastation of seeing the stark black and white images.
"It's just absolutely terrifying. It's just totally terrifying," Savannah stated. "And I can't imagine that that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can't. It's too much." However, despite the horror of confronting the footage, Savannah also noted its importance for possibly resolving the case. Due to multiple complications, it took extra investigative efforts to access the camera's video files in the first place.
Throughout their discussion, Kotb looked anguished, occasionally wiping a finger under her eyes as her friend detailed the tragedy of Nancy's disappearance. Even though it was a difficult assignment, Kotb was a perfect choice. There have already been some nasty rumors regarding Savannah's return to "Today," and she doesn't need any added stress in her life right now. Luckily, Kotb is someone she can trust. The two women have been building their bond since 2011, and they developed a particularly supportive partnership during the years when they co-hosted "Today."
Savannah Guthrie's experience emphasizes the tragedy of ambiguous grief
As Savannah Guthrie explained in her interview with Hoda Kotb, right now, one of the most important things she and her family need is definitive information. "We need answers. We cannot be at peace without knowing," she explained on "Today." "Someone can do the right thing, and it is never too late to do the right thing." Sadly, in a late February 2026 Instagram video, Savannah admitted that she was aware that Nancy Guthrie may no longer be alive.
Unfortunately, in the absence of concrete evidence, the Guthrie family is forced to deal with ambiguous grief. "Every new lead, sighting, or update can reopen wounds and reset the grieving process, creating a cycle of hope and despair," the DNA Doe Project explains. "This type of grief doesn't follow the typical stages or timelines of mourning." To make matters even more difficult, Savannah is trying to help her young kids as they ask questions about their grandmother. She explained to Kotb in their "Today" interview, "We try to give them a little more certainty than we have to let them grieve."
Remarkably, even amid all this turmoil, Savannah has been willing to keep baring her soul publicly as the search for Nancy continues. In addition, she's using her public platform to help families with similar situations. In February 2026, Savannah gave $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.