Savannah Guthrie Reveals Her Heartbreaking Reaction To Video Footage Of Nancy's Kidnapper

Almost two months after Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, went missing, Savannah sat down for an interview with her "Today" colleague Hoda Kotb. During the discussion, Savannah started at the beginning of the traumatic event, when Nancy's absence was discovered on February 1, 2026. Beyond the distress of the kidnapping, Savannah has had the added worry that her fame might be the reason for her mom's disappearance. When they discussed the security camera footage of the alleged kidnapper, Savannah was candid about the emotional devastation of seeing the stark black and white images.

"It's just absolutely terrifying. It's just totally terrifying," Savannah stated. "And I can't imagine that that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can't. It's too much." However, despite the horror of confronting the footage, Savannah also noted its importance for possibly resolving the case. Due to multiple complications, it took extra investigative efforts to access the camera's video files in the first place.

Throughout their discussion, Kotb looked anguished, occasionally wiping a finger under her eyes as her friend detailed the tragedy of Nancy's disappearance. Even though it was a difficult assignment, Kotb was a perfect choice. There have already been some nasty rumors regarding Savannah's return to "Today," and she doesn't need any added stress in her life right now. Luckily, Kotb is someone she can trust. The two women have been building their bond since 2011, and they developed a particularly supportive partnership during the years when they co-hosted "Today."