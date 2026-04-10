6 Photos Of Sam And Aaron Taylor-Johnson That Make Their Age Gap Beyond Obvious
While many famous couples have large age differences, Sam and Aaron-Taylor Johnson's 23-year gap is one of the most alarming age gaps in Hollywood history. The pair got together in 2008 after filming the John Lennon biopic "Nowhere Boy," and married in 2012 after welcoming their two daughters. However, many people have a problem with the Taylor-Johnsons' long-lasting union because of the circumstances in which they met. Aaron was around 18 when they first met at the film's auditions, and Sam was a 42-year-old director and mother on the brink of divorce. Sam's eldest daughter Angelica Jopling is also seven years younger than her actor stepdad.
The Taylor-Johnsons clearly feel like they're on the same page in spite of people's judgment. In 2024, Aaron told Rolling Stone that he did things in his teens that other people did in their 20s in response to the hate towards his marriage. "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that," he said. Sam told The Guardian that year that the age gap matters more to other people.
Context aside, age differences of more than 20 years are quite noticeable. Despite having work in the film industry and their blended family of six in common, Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have their moments where the age gap is visibly obvious.
Their age gap showed up to the Nosferatu premiere
In December 2024, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the rest of the "Nosferatu" cast were in Berlin for the gothic horror film's premiere. Sam joined her husband in support, and the pictures of the couple on the red carpet highlighted their huge age difference. While both of them have wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes and mouth, Sam's are more prominent than her husband's. Her face also hollows in deeply under her eyes, on her temples and along her cheekbones. Aaron's forehead has more visible wrinkles than his wife's, but he looks younger due to the volume in his face.
Sam's eldest daughters put her and Aaron on blast
The Taylor-Johnsons went to the "Kraven" premiere in New York not long after going to Berlin for Nosferatu. Sam's eldest daughters Angelica and Jessie Jopling joined them to celebrate Aaron's latest movie release at the time. While the ensemble looked like a joyous family, Angelica and Jessie unintentionally highlighted how young their stepfather looks compared to their mother. On the right, the wrinkles on Aaron and Jessie's faces are deep from smiling. Sam's wrinkles are more noticeable as she kept her mouth closed. While all four of them have textured skin under the eyes, Sam's skin is more leathered than everyone else's.
Sam's no makeup look highlighted her age
In September 2022, Aaron Taylor-Johnson posted an Instagram carousel with a photo of him and Sam, and he simply put an orange heart emoji in the caption. The pair's outfits had a rural vibe to them as they wore boots for the outdoors. Sam didn't wear any makeup that day, and the deep hollows and slight redness underneath her eyes were visible. Aaron's skin looked much smoother than his wife's, despite sporting a few wrinkles along the forehead. The couple also has different amounts of volume in their faces, which shows how large their age gap is without telling.
Their outfits at Tribeca made Sam look like Aaron's mom
The couple went to the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016 to mark the 40th anniversary of "Taxi Driver," starring Robert De Niro, when Aaron Taylor-Johnson was 25, and Sam was 49. They posed comfortably next to each other on the right carpet, but their harmony couldn't distract from how mismatched their outfits were. Sam wore a pink floral dress that stopped right above the knee and a pair of brown ankle boots. Aaron wore black jeans and a black denim jacket with white sneakers and a white button-up shirt with gray horizontal stripes. Sam's outfit, in contrast to Aaron's laidback look, aged her to the point where the two look like mother and son.
Aaron's skin was so smooth when he was an Avenger
In April 2015, Aaron Taylor-Johnson attended the movie premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" with Sam in Hollywood. Aaron's features were much softer at 24 than they are now. The lines on his forehead and the corners of his mouth were faint, and the Avenger actor's skin was very smooth. In her late 40s, Sam had more noticeable wrinkles than Aaron did, even though both of them gave faint, closed-mouth smiles on the red carpet. The director had visible crow's feet, visible bags under her eyes, wrinkles between her eyebrows, and smile lines.
Sam's vibrant look at the 28 Years Later premiere couldn't hide this sign of aging
In June 2025, Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson went to the "28 Years Later" premiere in London. The couple's outfits complemented each other very well. Aaron wore a black blazer and matching slacks with thin white stripes, and Sam looked great in a white halter-neck dress. The two of them also layered necklaces to fill the space above their low necklines. Although Sam's outfit and blonde locks made her look more youthful in her late 50s, the wrinkles in the center of her neck stood out. Sam also had more signs of aging on her face than her husband, and her neck lines were very noticeable in her halter neck dress.