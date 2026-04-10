6 Photos Of Sam And Aaron Taylor-Johnson That Make Their Age Gap Beyond Obvious

While many famous couples have large age differences, Sam and Aaron-Taylor Johnson's 23-year gap is one of the most alarming age gaps in Hollywood history. The pair got together in 2008 after filming the John Lennon biopic "Nowhere Boy," and married in 2012 after welcoming their two daughters. However, many people have a problem with the Taylor-Johnsons' long-lasting union because of the circumstances in which they met. Aaron was around 18 when they first met at the film's auditions, and Sam was a 42-year-old director and mother on the brink of divorce. Sam's eldest daughter Angelica Jopling is also seven years younger than her actor stepdad.

The Taylor-Johnsons clearly feel like they're on the same page in spite of people's judgment. In 2024, Aaron told Rolling Stone that he did things in his teens that other people did in their 20s in response to the hate towards his marriage. "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that," he said. Sam told The Guardian that year that the age gap matters more to other people.

Context aside, age differences of more than 20 years are quite noticeable. Despite having work in the film industry and their blended family of six in common, Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have their moments where the age gap is visibly obvious.