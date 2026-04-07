Dax Shepard's Reveal About Kristen Bell Anniversary Post Won't Help Toxic Marriage Rumors

The following article includes mentions of domestic violence.

There are few celebrity relationships as weird as "Hit and Run" star Dax Shepard's marriage to "The Good Place" actor Kristen Bell. It seems the couple can't escape backlash for their "romantic" tributes to each other online, and one particular scandal related to Bell's 12-year anniversary post was just another red flag in a list of many.

Shepard addressed the controversy on his "Armchair Expert" podcast on April 6, 2026 after his guest, comedian Nikki Glaser, mentioned that she had considered making a joke about the scandal during her 2026 Golden Globes monologue. The "Idiocracy" star shared, "Kristen knew through her publicist, but didn't tell me. So, I actually didn't know, and this was brought to my attention after a week and a half... I had no clue" (via the Daily Mail). Apparently, not even the fact that Bell had to limit her comments on the post was enough for her to bring it to her husband's attention as Shepard continued, "Someone comforted me, and I had to go to Kristen, like, 'What are they talking about?' She's like, 'Oh, that post I had.'"

Considering the content of the post, it's possible Bell might have even been fearful to tell Shepard. The couple's reputation has already been damaged beyond repair, but expressing themselves differently cannot be a credible excuse to avoid sharing anything at all. Shepard also remains heavily active on social media, leaving fans questioning how such a major scandal was something he could have missed.