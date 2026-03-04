Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Have Ruined Their Reputation Beyond Repair

If it grates on your nerves every time you hear Dax Shepard's "welcome welcome welcome" podcast greeting or Kristen Bell's "holy forking shirtballs" curse from "The Good Place," you might be among those suffering from overexposure to the chronic oversharers. And it's for this reason that the couple has an unsalvageable reputation.

Bell and Shepard's decision to have a humble courthouse wedding in 2013 could have endeared them to the public by making them seem like they were rejecting the excessive extravagance that makes other stars feel completely unrelatable. But while their wedding was low-key and quiet, the couple was not; they just couldn't shut up about the conflict in their relationship. They have both separately and very publicly admitted that they are complete opposites with drastically clashing opinions. And with all those opposing beliefs between the two of them, there is always something for just about anyone to take issue with.

Thanks in part to Bell and Shepard sharing TMI about how weird their marriage is, they sometimes pop up in Reddit threads with titles like, "Which couple are you not a fan of?" One commenter explained their choice by writing, "I can't look at them without cringing now." And in a thread about rumors that Bell and Shepard are swingers, another person wrote, "Everything I've learned about these people has been against my will." So, massage your shoulders, because they're going to be stuck in the cringe position as you learn more about why the pair's reputations have tanked.