Meryl Streep Steps Over Anna Wintour To Take A Huge Swing At Melania Trump's Infamous Fashion Statement
Melania Trump wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, and so far, 2026 isn't shaping up to be much better. That doesn't mean, however, that this year will be bad for fashion in general. After all, we're weeks away from the premiere of the highly anticipated "The Devil Wears Prada 2." In honor of the forthcoming film, star Meryl Streep sat down with Anna Wintour, who inspired her character Miranda Priestly, and filmmaker Greta Gerwig for Vogue. The trio of iconic ladies talked about the film and the fashion at its core. Interestingly, the conversation reminded Streep of a certain infamous fashion statement Melania made years ago. And the first lady may not like hearing which of her 'fits is the most famous.
"The question of how you present yourself is so much what 'The Devil Wears Prada' is about," Gerwig said to Streep and Wintour. She added that unlike men's clear-cut professional wardrobe, "for women, dressing has always been more nebulous... Do you think about how women are meant to dress to communicate power?" Wintour said she doesn't "think wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary." She added, "Think about the women that one admires: Mrs. Obama comes to mind... She always looks like herself." She clarified, "To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses." Streep then chimed in to draw attention to one famous Melania garment: the "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket.
The infamous jacket is Melania's most-remembered outfit
Meryl Streep was eager to talk about Melania Trump's wardrobe, saying, "I have so many thoughts about this." The Oscar-winner said, "I think the most...powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said 'I Really Don't Care, Do U?' when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated. All dress is about expressing yourself, but we're also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation." Streep's point is well made: Melania has made many fashion choices over the years, yet this jacket she wore briefly in 2018 at the New Hope Children's Shelter in Texas is likely her most famous fashion statement to date.
With the aggressive message scrawled across the back, this jacket was clearly a statement. And Melania admitted this to ABC News. She said the jacket "was a kind of message..." Yet she stressed that the message wasn't what people thought. "It's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children; I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane," she said. "It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. I want to show them I don't care."
Maybe it's time for Melania to pull this highly talked-about garment from the back of her closet for when she sees "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Then everyone will know that she definitely doesn't care that this is her most-remembered outfit.