Meryl Streep Steps Over Anna Wintour To Take A Huge Swing At Melania Trump's Infamous Fashion Statement

Melania Trump wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, and so far, 2026 isn't shaping up to be much better. That doesn't mean, however, that this year will be bad for fashion in general. After all, we're weeks away from the premiere of the highly anticipated "The Devil Wears Prada 2." In honor of the forthcoming film, star Meryl Streep sat down with Anna Wintour, who inspired her character Miranda Priestly, and filmmaker Greta Gerwig for Vogue. The trio of iconic ladies talked about the film and the fashion at its core. Interestingly, the conversation reminded Streep of a certain infamous fashion statement Melania made years ago. And the first lady may not like hearing which of her 'fits is the most famous.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

"The question of how you present yourself is so much what 'The Devil Wears Prada' is about," Gerwig said to Streep and Wintour. She added that unlike men's clear-cut professional wardrobe, "for women, dressing has always been more nebulous... Do you think about how women are meant to dress to communicate power?" Wintour said she doesn't "think wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary." She added, "Think about the women that one admires: Mrs. Obama comes to mind... She always looks like herself." She clarified, "To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses." Streep then chimed in to draw attention to one famous Melania garment: the "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket.