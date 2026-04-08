Ryan Seacrest's Relationship Red Flags Hint He's His Love Life's Own Worst Enemy

Poor Ryan Seacrest can't seem to escape the rumors about his love life. The beloved TV personality has found success as the host of "American Idol," "Wheel of Fortune," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," among many other shows. But that success hasn't extended to his personal relationships. Most recently, Seacrest broke up with Aubrey Paige, a model and entrepreneur, in 2024, after three years of dating. Not to worry; a rep told People that the couple "plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors." So why can't such a popular guy find the right person? Seacrest himself may have the answer.

On the April 7, 2026, episode of "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," he and co-host Sisanie brought up the topic of the TV star's dealbreakers with a potential partner. For Seacrest, politeness is a must, even to casual strangers. "[W]hen you're out on a run or a walk or a bike ride, do you say hi to people that pass?" he theorized. "And if you don't, I'm not so sure about you." By the same token, the "American Top 40" host admitted that he'd be wary of dating a woman who refused to respond when someone greeted her on the sidewalk.

Likewise, Seacrest added that his biggest no-no is dating somebody who already has a boyfriend. Okay, fine, it's nice to know he's not a poacher. But then, the "American Idol" host also got into some of his other red-flag issues, and it makes us wonder whether he might be just a little too picky when it comes to finding the woman of his dreams.