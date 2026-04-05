Ryan Seacrest's Ex Aubrey Paige Lives A Lavish Life Of Luxury After Their Breakup
Being a lifelong bachelor hasn't deterred Ryan Seacrest from having multiple serious relationships with stunning women. Although Seacrest has a thing for scandalous age gap relationships, the TV and radio personality likes to date women with more to offer than just youth and a pretty face. Seacrest enjoys a busy, fast-paced life, and his girlfriends also tend to have high-demand careers and equally lavish lifestyles of their own. Case in point, his his ex-girlfriend Aubrey Paige.
Seacrest and Paige had quite a large age gap, too, at 23 years, but they likely fell for each other because of their similarly multi-hyphenate careers. Aside from being a model, Paige posted a script that she wrote on Instagram while she was still involved with the "American Idol" host back in 2022. She's also the CEO and co-founder of Sippin on Somethin', a wine-themed card game that launched in April 2024.
After she and Seacrest broke up the very same month, Paige vacationed in Napa Valley, California, that September and documented her wine-making experience on Instagram. Barnes & Noble also started selling the Sippin on Somethin' card game later that year. As of 2026, Paige is attending Pepperdine University and pursuing a master's degree in clinical psychology, which costs around $138,000 at the private college.
Aubrey flaunted her beauty and her travels after rumors spread about Seacrest's love life
Aubrey Paige clearly loves leisure, and she couldn't resist posting about it in a 2025 roundup post on TikTok. The model turned heads as she wore an itty-bitty red bikini in one clip, followed by snippets of the ocean, luxurious trips, and hangouts with her friends. The caption read, "More of this in 2026" (via The U.S. Sun). Paige's post gained traction for its timing, soon after Ryan Seacrest's appearance on "Good Morning America" in December 2025.
One of the talk show's hosts asked Seacrest about the romantic moments he witnesses while hosting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve." He said, "I'm always tempted to propose on New Year's Eve." At the time, Seacrest was rumored to be dating New York-based realtor Camille Orders, but an inside source told Radar that they only saw each other for a few months.
While some thought Paige was trying to get attention amid the rumors, the model seemed pretty unfazed. In January 2026, Paige went on a group trip to Queensland, Australia, and made several Instagram posts featuring photos of wildlife, seaside views, and fine dining. She gushed about the experience in an Instagram carousel posted on January 31. "Decided to start 2026 in a country I've always wanted to visit," she wrote. "Australia you have my heart."