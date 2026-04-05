Ryan Seacrest's Ex Aubrey Paige Lives A Lavish Life Of Luxury After Their Breakup

Being a lifelong bachelor hasn't deterred Ryan Seacrest from having multiple serious relationships with stunning women. Although Seacrest has a thing for scandalous age gap relationships, the TV and radio personality likes to date women with more to offer than just youth and a pretty face. Seacrest enjoys a busy, fast-paced life, and his girlfriends also tend to have high-demand careers and equally lavish lifestyles of their own. Case in point, his his ex-girlfriend Aubrey Paige.

Seacrest and Paige had quite a large age gap, too, at 23 years, but they likely fell for each other because of their similarly multi-hyphenate careers. Aside from being a model, Paige posted a script that she wrote on Instagram while she was still involved with the "American Idol" host back in 2022. She's also the CEO and co-founder of Sippin on Somethin', a wine-themed card game that launched in April 2024.

After she and Seacrest broke up the very same month, Paige vacationed in Napa Valley, California, that September and documented her wine-making experience on Instagram. Barnes & Noble also started selling the Sippin on Somethin' card game later that year. As of 2026, Paige is attending Pepperdine University and pursuing a master's degree in clinical psychology, which costs around $138,000 at the private college.