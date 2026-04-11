Cozy Pics Of Kaitlan Collins & RFK Jr.'s Rumored Mistress Are Eyebrow-Raising
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Some people can't stand CNN's chief White House correspondent Katilan Collins, and many of them tend to be conservatives. Collins and President Donald Trump have been locked in a bitter feud for years now (though it's worth noting that the animosity comes mostly from his side), so it might you to surprise you to learn that the reporter is, in fact, seemingly friends with someone who had an affair with one of the president's most prominent, and divisive, cabinet members. Former New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi infamously had an affair with Trump's health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after meeting him in 2023. Their alleged relationship became tabloid fodder ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. But before Nuzzi was the subject of salacious headlines, she was just another reporter running in the same circles as Collins, and it appears the two women are quite close, judging by photos of them exuding #friendshipgoals.
The two journalists seemingly go way back. In November 2017, Nuzzi and Collins engaged in some fun banter on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Nuzzi questioned whether the White House turkeys, which were booked into a hotel, actually use the beds for sleeping. Collins responded with a screenshot from the White House's Instagram Stories showing the two birds each perching on a bed, quipping, "I think this answers your question Olivia." Additionally, a 2023 profile of Collins, published by The Wall Street Journal, noted that they're friends. It also quoted Nuzzi praising Collins for excelling at her job. "She's certainly not someone who's perceived I think by anyone as being an activist, being ideologically motivated, she's just a good old-fashioned straight-shooting reporter," she said.
Olivia Nuzzi's affair scandal might have scared Kaitlan Collins off
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s affair with Olivia Nuzzi was reportedly more intense than anyone knew, and it delivered quite the blow to her career, with the reporter getting fired from New York Magazine after she failed to disclose her relationship with the politician, all while covering the upcoming presidential elections and the candidates making a bid for the White House, which included Kennedy before he dropped out of the race. Given her tarnished reputation, it would make sense that a renowned journalist like Kaitlan Collins would give Nuzzi a wide berth.
Notably, the two women have not been photographed together since 2023, but, of course, there's no telling if they still hang out behind the scenes. It could arguably damage the CNN stalwart's reputation if she was still friendly with the disgraced reporter. After all, even Vanity Fair, after taking the leap and employing Nuzzi amid the scandal, seemed to regret the decision not long after. The magazine employed Nuzzi early in 2025, when the story was still fresh, and even published excerpts from her book "American Canto," which details the affair (though Kennedy isn't named).
Ultimately, Vanity Fair apparently decided that having Nuzzi on staff wasn't ideal. "Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi have mutually agreed, in the best interest of the magazine, to let her contract expire at the end of the year," they announced in a joint statement in early December 2025, per NBC News. During an interview on "The Adam Friedland Show," which aired about a week after news of her departure broke, Nuzzi acknowledged that her tryst with RFK Jr. was a mistake. "I fell in love with someone in the wrong circumstances, in the wrong person, right?" she admitted.