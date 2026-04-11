Cozy Pics Of Kaitlan Collins & RFK Jr.'s Rumored Mistress Are Eyebrow-Raising

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Some people can't stand CNN's chief White House correspondent Katilan Collins, and many of them tend to be conservatives. Collins and President Donald Trump have been locked in a bitter feud for years now (though it's worth noting that the animosity comes mostly from his side), so it might you to surprise you to learn that the reporter is, in fact, seemingly friends with someone who had an affair with one of the president's most prominent, and divisive, cabinet members. Former New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi infamously had an affair with Trump's health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after meeting him in 2023. Their alleged relationship became tabloid fodder ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. But before Nuzzi was the subject of salacious headlines, she was just another reporter running in the same circles as Collins, and it appears the two women are quite close, judging by photos of them exuding #friendshipgoals.

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The two journalists seemingly go way back. In November 2017, Nuzzi and Collins engaged in some fun banter on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Nuzzi questioned whether the White House turkeys, which were booked into a hotel, actually use the beds for sleeping. Collins responded with a screenshot from the White House's Instagram Stories showing the two birds each perching on a bed, quipping, "I think this answers your question Olivia." Additionally, a 2023 profile of Collins, published by The Wall Street Journal, noted that they're friends. It also quoted Nuzzi praising Collins for excelling at her job. "She's certainly not someone who's perceived I think by anyone as being an activist, being ideologically motivated, she's just a good old-fashioned straight-shooting reporter," she said.