RFK Jr.'s Rumored Affair With Olivia Nuzzi Was Reportedly More Intense Than Anyone Knew (Sorry, Cheryl!)
Whether it's his promotion of medical misinformation or his odd choice of wearing jeans to the gym, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and controversy go together like peanut butter and jelly. And that includes drama during all three of his marriages. RFK Jr. is rumored to have cheated on all of his wives, most recently on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor Cheryl Hines. And new revelations coming out about the nature of the reported affair RFK Jr. had with former New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi make things sound much worse than what was shared before, with RFK Jr. reportedly even saying that he loved Nuzzi.
Nuzzi wrote a book called "American Canto," which is coming out in December 2025. The Amazon description of the book in part refers to it as, "A mesmerizing firsthand account of the warping of American reality over the past decade as Donald Trump has risen to dominance." The New York Times recently interviewed Nuzzi and got an advance copy of her book, in which she writes about a relationship with "the politician." And even though she doesn't actually use his name in the book, it seems clear that she's referring to RFK Jr.
Notably, she claims that he told her "I love you" multiple times before she said it to him, according to The New York Times. He also apparently wanted to have a child with her, and he even wrote her poetry. And Nuzzi described the connection that the two of them had: "common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable." Even if it wasn't ever physical, it certainly sounds like it was quite the involved relationship, all while RFK Jr. was married to Hines.
RFK Jr. has denied having an affair with Olivia Nuzzi
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has previously denied that he had any kind of intimate relationship with Olivia Nuzzi. As of writing, there is nothing from him or his team about Nuzzi's newest bombshells. There also hasn't been any public response from Cheryl Hines, though she and RFK Jr. stayed married after the affair rumors initially went viral. Nuzzi was engaged to political journalist Ryan Lizza at the time of the rumored affair; the two have since broken up, and Nuzzi at one point resorted to legal action against Lizza over the whole situation.
These new revelations from Nuzzi come over a year after the world first found out about the claims that she'd had an affair with RFK Jr. It seemingly started after she met him in 2023 for an interview. In her first public statement about the reports, Nuzzi said the relationship between them developed as " ... some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" (via CNN). The "communication" in question was reportedly done via calls and text messages. Nuzzi was let go from her job with New York Magazine over the scandal.
When the news first broke, Hines was understandably angry over the reports of RFK Jr.'s affair, and she wrote about the sexting scandal in her memoir "Unscripted." She said the whole incident "was leaving me with the feeling of being unimportant to him," according to People. But she wrote that the two of them got together to talk through all of their issues, and apparently Hines decided to stand by her man. It's not clear if he told her everything that Nuzzi mentions in her upcoming book.