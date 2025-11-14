RFK Jr.'s Rumored Affair With Olivia Nuzzi Was Reportedly More Intense Than Anyone Knew (Sorry, Cheryl!)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has previously denied that he had any kind of intimate relationship with Olivia Nuzzi. As of writing, there is nothing from him or his team about Nuzzi's newest bombshells. There also hasn't been any public response from Cheryl Hines, though she and RFK Jr. stayed married after the affair rumors initially went viral. Nuzzi was engaged to political journalist Ryan Lizza at the time of the rumored affair; the two have since broken up, and Nuzzi at one point resorted to legal action against Lizza over the whole situation.

These new revelations from Nuzzi come over a year after the world first found out about the claims that she'd had an affair with RFK Jr. It seemingly started after she met him in 2023 for an interview. In her first public statement about the reports, Nuzzi said the relationship between them developed as " ... some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" (via CNN). The "communication" in question was reportedly done via calls and text messages. Nuzzi was let go from her job with New York Magazine over the scandal.

When the news first broke, Hines was understandably angry over the reports of RFK Jr.'s affair, and she wrote about the sexting scandal in her memoir "Unscripted." She said the whole incident "was leaving me with the feeling of being unimportant to him," according to People. But she wrote that the two of them got together to talk through all of their issues, and apparently Hines decided to stand by her man. It's not clear if he told her everything that Nuzzi mentions in her upcoming book.