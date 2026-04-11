Marshals Star Arielle Kebbel's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side-By-Side Pics
Actor Arielle Kebbel has not only had a stunning transformation over the years, but — in that same vein — has also enjoyed a career marked by longevity. Kebbel first gained significant recognition thanks to her recurring role on "Gilmore Girls," subsequently landing similar roles on shows such as "The Vampire Diaries" and the 2000's "90210" reboot. Some of her later acting credits include "Ballers," "Midnight, Texas," "9-1-1," and — perhaps most notably — the "Yellowstone" spinoff series "Marshals". Of course, given just how much time has passed since her earliest days in Hollywood, "Gilmore Girls" fans tuning into "Marshals" may not even recognize her at first glance. And side-by-side photos highlight the performer's wild face transformation.
The photo on the left was taken in November 2006, when Kebbel attended a Sony party celebrating the launch of the PlayStation 3 in Beverly Hills. At the time, the actor had recently graced the big screen in a few films. She had joined the cast of "John Tucker Must Die" and signed on for "The Grudge 2," as she was in between her gigs on "Gilmore Girls" and "The Vampire Diaries" at that point.
The PlayStation event as a whole just oozed mid-2000s energy, with other guests including Kim Kardashian, rapper Xzibit, and Kebbel's fellow CW actor Michael Rosenbaum, of "Smallville" fame. Meanwhile, the photo on the right was taken exactly 19 years later, in November 2025, when Kebbel was on hand for the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. And while Kebbel clearly looks a lot different than she used to, she's also undeniably aged rather gracefully. What's more, even as her career passes the two-decade mark, the world of Hollywood still continues to surprise her.
Why Marshals was such a different experience for Arielle Kebbel
"Marshals" premiered on CBS in early March 2026, about four months after Arielle Kebbel's appearance at the CMAs. The "Yellowstone" spinoff was an instant smash-hit, garnering over 20 million viewers in just one week and securing an immediate Season 2 renewal (per The Hollywood Reporter). In many ways, the show's rapid success was a new experience for Kebbel. And this just goes to show that, much like how people's appearances tend to change with time, a career you think you know like the back of your hand can continue to transform before your very eyes, even more than 20 years in.
"The Vampire Diaries" alum opened up about how "Marshals" "changed [her] life" during a late-March 2026 interview with People. "The truth is, in my entire career, this is the first time that I'm experiencing this kind of response," Kebbel said, adding, "I think I'm digesting it in real time and it has yet to fully sink in." She went on to explain that while the show's massive success could be a bit intimidating, it's something she feels better equipped to handle now that she's older and more experienced. "I think there's a piece in me that's a little scared, and I think, too, I am very grateful that the whirlwind around this show is happening now," she said, concluding, "I started as a young little pup, and I'm not sure how I would've handled certain things back in the day. It's funny how the universe winks at you when you're ready."