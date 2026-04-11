Marshals Star Arielle Kebbel's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side-By-Side Pics

Actor Arielle Kebbel has not only had a stunning transformation over the years, but — in that same vein — has also enjoyed a career marked by longevity. Kebbel first gained significant recognition thanks to her recurring role on "Gilmore Girls," subsequently landing similar roles on shows such as "The Vampire Diaries" and the 2000's "90210" reboot. Some of her later acting credits include "Ballers," "Midnight, Texas," "9-1-1," and — perhaps most notably — the "Yellowstone" spinoff series "Marshals". Of course, given just how much time has passed since her earliest days in Hollywood, "Gilmore Girls" fans tuning into "Marshals" may not even recognize her at first glance. And side-by-side photos highlight the performer's wild face transformation.

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The photo on the left was taken in November 2006, when Kebbel attended a Sony party celebrating the launch of the PlayStation 3 in Beverly Hills. At the time, the actor had recently graced the big screen in a few films. She had joined the cast of "John Tucker Must Die" and signed on for "The Grudge 2," as she was in between her gigs on "Gilmore Girls" and "The Vampire Diaries" at that point.

The PlayStation event as a whole just oozed mid-2000s energy, with other guests including Kim Kardashian, rapper Xzibit, and Kebbel's fellow CW actor Michael Rosenbaum, of "Smallville" fame. Meanwhile, the photo on the right was taken exactly 19 years later, in November 2025, when Kebbel was on hand for the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. And while Kebbel clearly looks a lot different than she used to, she's also undeniably aged rather gracefully. What's more, even as her career passes the two-decade mark, the world of Hollywood still continues to surprise her.