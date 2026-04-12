What Kristi Noem's Two Daughters Really Do For A Living

The rise and fall of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been a wild ride, and no doubt her three kids, Kassidy Noem Peters, Kennedy Frick, and Booker Noem, felt the heat after Kristi officially got kicked to the curb by President Donald Trump. While very little is known about Booker, his two sisters live a much more public life, and their respective careers might take a hit after their mother was so ungracefully ousted from Trump's orbit.

Kassidy, who has previously weathered a scandal of her own when it was alleged and later confirmed that her mother pulled some strings to help her get her real estate appraiser license in 2020, is working as a real estate agent and a development officer as of April 2026, according to her Instagram bio. She also co-hosts the "Threads of Wellth" podcast with her sister, Kennedy, who has also been accused of benefiting from her mother's political sway in the past.

Kennedy owns a Pilates studio, Studio Seven, and in March 2026, completed some extra certifications to better serve her clients. She took to Facebook to share the news, penning, "Another certification complete after a fun weekend in Brookings. So excited for what's to come at Studio Seven!" Before Kennedy made her own way, she worked for her mother as Kristi took over as South Dakota's governor in 2018. Kennedy was given the role after suffering an injury that had forced her to end her college basketball career. She pivoted to a political science degree and was appointed as one of Kristi's transition team members, working as a policy analyst and earning a pretty penny doing so, too — over $40,000 per year, to be exact. This number was eventually upped to $59,000 before she left. Aside from teaching Pilates, Kennedy also works as an account executive at TRI Industries.