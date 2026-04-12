What Kristi Noem's Two Daughters Really Do For A Living
The rise and fall of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been a wild ride, and no doubt her three kids, Kassidy Noem Peters, Kennedy Frick, and Booker Noem, felt the heat after Kristi officially got kicked to the curb by President Donald Trump. While very little is known about Booker, his two sisters live a much more public life, and their respective careers might take a hit after their mother was so ungracefully ousted from Trump's orbit.
Kassidy, who has previously weathered a scandal of her own when it was alleged and later confirmed that her mother pulled some strings to help her get her real estate appraiser license in 2020, is working as a real estate agent and a development officer as of April 2026, according to her Instagram bio. She also co-hosts the "Threads of Wellth" podcast with her sister, Kennedy, who has also been accused of benefiting from her mother's political sway in the past.
Kennedy owns a Pilates studio, Studio Seven, and in March 2026, completed some extra certifications to better serve her clients. She took to Facebook to share the news, penning, "Another certification complete after a fun weekend in Brookings. So excited for what's to come at Studio Seven!" Before Kennedy made her own way, she worked for her mother as Kristi took over as South Dakota's governor in 2018. Kennedy was given the role after suffering an injury that had forced her to end her college basketball career. She pivoted to a political science degree and was appointed as one of Kristi's transition team members, working as a policy analyst and earning a pretty penny doing so, too — over $40,000 per year, to be exact. This number was eventually upped to $59,000 before she left. Aside from teaching Pilates, Kennedy also works as an account executive at TRI Industries.
Kassidy Noem Peters has been open about the effect her mother's career has had on her and her siblings
Kristi Noem's most embarrassing moments sucking up to Donald Trump have probably been hard to watch for her kids, but they have been contending with unflattering headlines about their mother for a long time. In 2025, Vanity Fair conducted interviews with the kids of some of the most prominent MAGA figures, and while Kennedy Frick did not speak to the outlet, Kassidy Noem Peters did. She recounted the early days of her mother's political career and how it touched every aspect of their lives, noting that Donald Trump appointing Kristi as DHS secretary came with increased scrutiny towards the Noem family.
Kennedy recalled how, as a child, people often failed to see her as anything but Kristi's daughter. "I guess I felt like everywhere I went, people just knew me as Kristi's daughter, which I didn't think was a bad thing, but it definitely put a pressure on me," Kassidy admitted. "That's normal, I think, to have those days where you wish that life could be completely quiet and normal."
While Kennedy hasn't really spoken about her own experience, it's evident that she's receiving plenty of online hate because of her mother's career. Negative reviews on her Pilates studio's Facebook page started popping up after Kristi was appointed as one of Trump's cabinet members. Previous reviews were all very positive, but after 2024, they started becoming negative, with one person claiming the studio "smells horrible and there [are] rats here." Another person used the review section to chastise Kennedy for her mother's conduct regarding illegal immigrants. Another wrote, "Very very bad place! Rude customers, racist." Needless to say, both Kristi's daughters are dealing with the fallout from her actions as DHS secretary.