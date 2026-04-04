The Rise And Fall Of Kristi Noem Has Been A Wild Ride

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Kristi Noem grew up on a ranch in South Dakota and dropped out of college after losing her father in a tragic accident in 1994. She told CBS how it shook her family. "It turned our whole lives upside down. He was the guy who could do anything," she said. "I remember going to bed that night thinking, 'I have no idea what tomorrow looks like because he's not here.'"

Noem didn't finish her degree until 18 years later. Eventually, Noem also worked her way from the state legislature to the governor's mansion to President Donald Trump's cabinet. But having a good origin story only gets you so far if you keep undermining it. There's a difference between a politician who catches bad breaks and one who keeps handing people reasons to doubt them. Noem has looked a lot like the second kind. The Cricket story alone would have been enough to follow someone around for years. But then there were the affair rumors, the lavish lifestyle that seemed hard to square with her ranch-girl roots, and the "ICE Barbie" label she couldn't quite shake. According to Dakota News Now, a 2025 poll suggested that nearly half of South Dakotans had an unfavorable view of her.

None of that stopped Trump from handing her the Department of Homeland Security. And when she got there, she backed aggressive ICE operations and defended deportation flights, drawing legal challenges and international criticism. By the time Trump decided she was more of a liability than an asset, the writing had been on the wall for a while.