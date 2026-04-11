Photos Of Christina Aguilera That Set Ozempic Rumors On Fire

Extreme cases of "Ozempic face" have been taking Hollywood by storm lately. So many of our favorite stars have graced recent red carpets looking slimmer, and some are hard to even recognize. In recent years, Christina Aguilera's jaw-dropping weight loss transformation has put her in this category. And there have been photos snapped of the pop star, including red carpet and talk show appearances, that have fans certain she's the latest celeb to be totally transformed by Ozempic.

Aguilera has yet to reveal exactly what caused her drastic weight loss. These days, though, debuting a particularly skinny silhouette always seems to inspire rumors about GLP-1 use. And, it's no surprise that Aguilera's appearance has sparked this chatter. The star often looks virtually unrecognizable compared to how we remember her. And with the right angles and outfit in a photo, the shock of her new look can have even more impact. Interestingly, since her transformation, Aguilera often seems to choose ensembles that accentuate her increasingly slim frame. So maybe she isn't exactly concerned about the Ozempic rumors circulating about her. Either way, a few recent photos of Aguilera have really gotten people talking.