Photos Of Christina Aguilera That Set Ozempic Rumors On Fire
Extreme cases of "Ozempic face" have been taking Hollywood by storm lately. So many of our favorite stars have graced recent red carpets looking slimmer, and some are hard to even recognize. In recent years, Christina Aguilera's jaw-dropping weight loss transformation has put her in this category. And there have been photos snapped of the pop star, including red carpet and talk show appearances, that have fans certain she's the latest celeb to be totally transformed by Ozempic.
Aguilera has yet to reveal exactly what caused her drastic weight loss. These days, though, debuting a particularly skinny silhouette always seems to inspire rumors about GLP-1 use. And, it's no surprise that Aguilera's appearance has sparked this chatter. The star often looks virtually unrecognizable compared to how we remember her. And with the right angles and outfit in a photo, the shock of her new look can have even more impact. Interestingly, since her transformation, Aguilera often seems to choose ensembles that accentuate her increasingly slim frame. So maybe she isn't exactly concerned about the Ozempic rumors circulating about her. Either way, a few recent photos of Aguilera have really gotten people talking.
When her ribcage was particularly visible on the red carpet
At the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2025, a photo was snapped of Christina Aguilera wearing all white. Yet, it wasn't her outfit that stuck out the most in this pic. It was her very visible ribs that stole the spotlight. It's long been clear that Aguilera is thin. Yet seeing her bones like this shows that her weight loss has reached a new level, sparking some concern among fans.
Her neck showed serious signs of weight loss at one event
At the world premiere of "Burlesque: The Musical" in July 2025, Christina Aguilera wore head-to-toe black. And, this monochrome color palette helped to draw attention to what appeared to be a case of Ozempic face. The star's neck looked so slimmed down that it was easy to see the contour of her veins and her throat. This isn't what we're used to seeing from Aguilera, which definitely suggests that her weight loss has reached a new level.
This tight minidress showed off her small frame
Christina Aguilera headed to the "Jennifer Hudson Show" in December 2025 in a skintight minidress with over-the-knee boots. This body-con look definitely put her svelte figure on display. This ensemble's silhouette, paired with her extra-long, voluminous hair extensions, exaggerated Aguilera's proportions and spotlighted how her frame appeared tinier than ever before. While it's clear that Aguilera is at her skinniest here, her styling during this TV appearance made it even harder to ignore.
The combination of her 'fit and frame during a photocall sparked concern
In July 2025, Christina Aguilera headed to a London photocall for "Burlesque: The Musical." Yet, she looked more ready to see a horror film than a musical in this spooky ensemble. The star wore a green corseted dress with long hair extensions and dark makeup. Despite her loud ensemble, it was hard not to notice her skinny frame. Between her slim arms and her protruding cheekbones, the singer's weight loss was incredibly noticeable.
Her head-to-waist ratio looked cartoonish on the red carpet
Camera angles can be deceiving. Yet, when Christina Aguilera put her hands on her waist at a Clarins launch party in March 2024, there was no hiding these proportions. With her hands right next to her snatched waist, the star made it extremely obvious just how exaggerated her tiny waist actually looks. Paired with skinny arms and legs, Aguilera's head almost looked too big for her body — a trait that often points toward a possible GLP-1 weight loss.
Her go-to outfit formula makes her look even thinner
Time and time again, Christina Aguilera has been accentuating her weight loss with miniskirts and over-the-knee boots. She did it again with black footwear and a super-short, light-brown skirt at a Joylux and Playground event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in June 2025. This silhouette draws the eye straight to Aguilera's noticeably thin thighs. And, since this is once again balanced with excessive hair extensions, the result makes Aguilera look exaggerated and definitely gets the rumor mill going about her weight loss even more.