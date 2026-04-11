Kaitlan Collins' Chic Leather Pants 'Fit Was One Of Her Best (Take Notes, Erika Kirk)

Some members of the Republican Party have a hard time selecting flattering outfits. After the assassination of her husband, Erika Kirk came under fire for being one of the worst-dressed stars at Turning Point USA's AmFest in 2025. The widow and mother of two loves expressing herself through her bold sense of style, but Kirk seems to cause a stir every time she wears leather pants. While the CEO of Turning Point figures out the best ways to style her leather pants, Kaitlan Collins has a great example of the type of outfit Kirk should wear.

In November 2023, the CNN anchor shared an Instagram post with highlights from a football game at the University of Alabama. Collins celebrated her alma mater team's win in the caption, writing, "Technically speaking, Mardi Gras was invented in Alabama." The journalist wore a black V-neck top with a pair of black leather pants, and she completed the look with a black-and-white blazer and a gold necklace with a large pendant. Collins also wore minimal makeup to let her natural features shine through. Leather pants are great pieces for the colder seasons, but Kaitlan Collins dressed warmly for the Alabama game in a tasteful way by pairing her pair with a patterned blazer. Erika Kirk could've worn a more formal jacket instead of a windbreaker to the University of Oregon game in November 2025.