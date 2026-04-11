Kaitlan Collins' Chic Leather Pants 'Fit Was One Of Her Best (Take Notes, Erika Kirk)
Some members of the Republican Party have a hard time selecting flattering outfits. After the assassination of her husband, Erika Kirk came under fire for being one of the worst-dressed stars at Turning Point USA's AmFest in 2025. The widow and mother of two loves expressing herself through her bold sense of style, but Kirk seems to cause a stir every time she wears leather pants. While the CEO of Turning Point figures out the best ways to style her leather pants, Kaitlan Collins has a great example of the type of outfit Kirk should wear.
In November 2023, the CNN anchor shared an Instagram post with highlights from a football game at the University of Alabama. Collins celebrated her alma mater team's win in the caption, writing, "Technically speaking, Mardi Gras was invented in Alabama." The journalist wore a black V-neck top with a pair of black leather pants, and she completed the look with a black-and-white blazer and a gold necklace with a large pendant. Collins also wore minimal makeup to let her natural features shine through. Leather pants are great pieces for the colder seasons, but Kaitlan Collins dressed warmly for the Alabama game in a tasteful way by pairing her pair with a patterned blazer. Erika Kirk could've worn a more formal jacket instead of a windbreaker to the University of Oregon game in November 2025.
Kaitlan Collins doesn't heavily depend on texture for her style
As a TV journalist, Kaitlan Collins has her fair share of on-air outfits that could put her on the worst-dressed list. Still, the CNN anchor has an advantage by not heavily depending on bold textures. While she enjoys a pop of color and different clothing patterns on the job, Collins has a minimalist approach to texture on her clothes. Her work as a broadcast journalist might influence her not to wear heavily sparkled and bedazzled pieces since they could distract viewers from the news she delivers. As Collins' style has improved over time, she probably understood that she could incorporate shine into her wardrobe without going completely overboard.
On a February 2026 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," for instance, Collins showed up in a black asymmetrical top, gray slacks, a reflective black belt, and a pair of shiny silver kitten heels. The anchor looked more relaxed in spite of her semi-professional attire because of her belt and her shoes. A broadcast career requires Collins to look more put-together, and Erika Kirk needs to do the same as a conservative influencer and the CEO of Turning Point USA. Whenever the newly appointed CEO incorporates sparkles and jewels into her look, the bold textures usually make her look juvenile and overpower her. If Kirk wants to make a statement with her style, she might need to take a page from Kaitlan Collins' book.