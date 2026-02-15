On-Air Outfits That Would Land CNN's Kaitlan Collins On The Worst-Dressed List

Over the course of her career, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins' style has certainly made waves. On one hand, Collins sure can rock a little black dress and look as glam as can be. On the other hand, some of Collins' on-camera outfits seem to embrace dated trends in a bad way. She's also no stranger to picking a garment that happens to be an unflattering color or create an awkward silhouette — or both. Needless to say, the TV journalist has worn more than a few ensembles that have fallen flat for one reason or another.

Dressing for an on-camera report seems easy in theory, as one would think you could not go wrong with throwing on a structured blazer, choosing a color that complements the tone of your skin and hair, and occasionally taking a sartorial swing. And while there is no shame in wanting to experiment with more risqué outfits, some of Kaitlan Collins' fashion moves have left us scratching our heads. As we watch her speak about inaugurations, peace summits, political campaigns, economic strains, and more, her clothes should not pull focus. After all, as Collins told Marie Claire in 2024, "I'm very intentional with how I dress because I don't want to be preoccupied with [my clothes] throughout the day. ... An outfit should allow you to focus on what really matters and the work that you're doing. In that sense, [fashion] is like a supporting character to you and your job. To me, that's power dressing."

And yet, here we are. From graphic prints that steal attention from headlines to channeling one of the most famous puppets to sporting bulky pieces of jewelry, Kaitlan Collins has had some on-air fashion disasters over the years. Here are some of her worst on-camera outfits to date.