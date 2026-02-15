On-Air Outfits That Would Land CNN's Kaitlan Collins On The Worst-Dressed List
Over the course of her career, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins' style has certainly made waves. On one hand, Collins sure can rock a little black dress and look as glam as can be. On the other hand, some of Collins' on-camera outfits seem to embrace dated trends in a bad way. She's also no stranger to picking a garment that happens to be an unflattering color or create an awkward silhouette — or both. Needless to say, the TV journalist has worn more than a few ensembles that have fallen flat for one reason or another.
Dressing for an on-camera report seems easy in theory, as one would think you could not go wrong with throwing on a structured blazer, choosing a color that complements the tone of your skin and hair, and occasionally taking a sartorial swing. And while there is no shame in wanting to experiment with more risqué outfits, some of Kaitlan Collins' fashion moves have left us scratching our heads. As we watch her speak about inaugurations, peace summits, political campaigns, economic strains, and more, her clothes should not pull focus. After all, as Collins told Marie Claire in 2024, "I'm very intentional with how I dress because I don't want to be preoccupied with [my clothes] throughout the day. ... An outfit should allow you to focus on what really matters and the work that you're doing. In that sense, [fashion] is like a supporting character to you and your job. To me, that's power dressing."
And yet, here we are. From graphic prints that steal attention from headlines to channeling one of the most famous puppets to sporting bulky pieces of jewelry, Kaitlan Collins has had some on-air fashion disasters over the years. Here are some of her worst on-camera outfits to date.
What year are we in Kaitlan Collins?
Looking at this ensemble in 2025, one has to wonder, why the belt? What year are we in that Kaitlan Collins needs a belt to pull together an already tailored blazer? It's giving British noble heading out for an annual hunt, and the houndstooth pattern pulls too much focus. And again, the superfluous belt around the blazer may be the biggest offender. The look reminds us of the 2000s when wearing oversized belts around the abdomen and over jackets, sweaters, and blouses was all the rage. We don't miss that trend.
Yes, it is another belt and turtleneck combination
Once again in 2025, Kaitlan Collins attempted to jazz up an outfit by wearing a belt over a blazer. The belt, which featured a big silver buckle, was paired with a black pantsuit and white turtleneck combination. Said white turtleneck clashed with the set lights and created a harsh contrast that made Collins appear very bronze against the dark backdrop. Normally, a black suit is a safe option for an on-air fit, but pairing it with a stark white turtleneck and a very shiny belt buckle that caught the light was a misfire.
Kaitlan Collins's coat all but blended in with the snow on the ground
In January 2025, Kaitlan Collins' sported an all-white outfit while standing outside the West Wing and melting snow. The coat is clearly the star of this outfit and not in a flattering way, as it is almost blindingly white. The gold V-shaped paired with gold accents and belt turned what could've been a simple and classic white outfit into a costume-y getup; it borderline looks like something an Imperial officer from "Star Wars" would wear. While this could've gone the "quiet luxury" route, Collins' outwear ended up being too loud.
What is going on with the CNN anchor's sleeves?
It is hard to tell if Kaitlan Collins was trying to harken back to another era or not. In this winter look, the denim blazer appears bulky and stiff, emphasizing the more ill-fitting areas of the jacket. And please do not get us started on the folded cuffs. To no surprise, the CNN anchor paired the look with a turtleneck. Low temperatures in January do require extra layers, and hey, she's clearly a fan of a turtleneck. We just wish she wore this particular turtleneck under a better blazer.
This outfit didn't pass mustard, er, muster
Nowadays, every piece of an outfit does not necessarily have to match perfectly, but there should at least be some level of cohesion. Alas, the outfit Kaitlan Collins was wearing during a White House report in September 2025 fails to do either. Individually, each item works, but together it is chaos. The mustard colored blazer is already loud, and paired with the double-breasted shiny gold buttons only seems to amplify the noise. The dark pants feel plain and the cropped length is awkward, especially the way it falls above the shoes. The strappy burgundy heels Collins wore also clashed with the mustard blazer, further contributing to the unraveling of the outfit.
A pop of coral could not fix this bland ensemble
Kaitlan Collins seems to gravitate toward classic silhouettes that should always hit the mark, but unfortunately, the colors she selects often fall short. During a June 2025 episode of "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," she paired a nude-colored blazer with a coral blouse, a combination that made her look stiff and drew attention to her makeup — and not in a good way. The pastel colors highlighted Collins' overuse of bronzer and heavy blush.
Kaitlan Collins looked washed out in this blazer
Sometimes certain outfits just don't work, but it appears that won't stop Kaitlan Collins from trying. A month after she tried a similar look, the CNN anchor sported a jacket nearly identical to her skin tone and paired it with yet another coral blouse. The top is the only pop of color in the outfit, but that hue doesn't seem to be doing her any favors. Once again, this color combination flopped, as it appears to wash out her face instead of framing it.
Once again, Kaitlan Collins' ensemble washed her out
During a segment on "CNN This Morning" in April 2023, the show celebrated Kaitlan Collins' birthday. Unfortunately, said segment drew attention to her outfit choice. The anchor wore a bright banana cream pie yellow blazer with a cream top, cream trousers, and nude heels, while seated on a white chair. It was not until she held a bouquet of multicolored roses that the understated pattern in the blazer was apparent, but that pattern wasn't enough to save this "meh" look. Instead of commanding the spotlight, Collins faded into the background. Not exactly what you want on your birthday.
Kaitlan Collins was a bit early for Halloween in this outfit
Kaitlan Collins was putting out major jack-o'-lantern vibes while wearing a bright orange top with a matching blazer and black trousers. The report aired in June 2025, which is not even close to Halloween; it is hard to say whether or not it can pass for a spring or summer feel. The orange blazer alone was already distracting, but the decorative buttons only gilded the pumpkin. The detailing resembled a seashell pattern, which made it difficult to determine whether Collins was trying to pull off a powerful Washington, D.C., fit or a nautical theme.
This yellow could stand to be more mellow
When viewers tuned in for this evening segment with Kaitlan Collins in June 2025, they were met with a neon blazer that was louder than the anchor's report. The blazer was paired with a white crew neck shirt and gold jewelry, which made the outfit appear even brighter. That said, we are not sure if anything could've toned down the bright yellow blazer. What's more, the sunny jacket against the dark nighttime backdrop created arguably too jarring of a contrast.
Kaitlan Collins donned what looked like rubber work gloves
We are all for keeping warm, but while filming a segment outside in January 2025, Kaitlan Collins wore a pair of long green gloves over her sleeves that legitimately looked like rubber safety globes. We will give Collins the benefit of the doubt that maybe she was trying to match the gloves to her plaid scarf, which had about multiple shades of green woven into it. Unfortunately, the greens in the scarf and the gloves did not really mesh.
Was Kaitlan Collins trying to channel Kermit the Frog?
While covering a meeting of world leaders at the NATO headquarters, Kaitlan Collins looked like she was paying homage to Kermit the Frog from "The Muppets" rather than covering a historic day. The anchor wore a lime green blazer adorned with oversized silver buttons, paired with a black turtleneck and black trousers. It was a lot of look, to say the least. The buttons seemed to be competing with the distracting color rather than complementing it. It's not easy being green, indeed.
The anchor was early for Valentine's Day with this top
In December 2021, Kaitlan Collins missed her chance to lean into the Christmas and New Years season and instead skipped right to Valentine's Day. On the final day of the year, the anchor wore a black blouse covered in a red lipstick print. Call us old-fashioned, but a celebratory but subtle sparkly top might've been a better match for the day. While Collins' polished hair and makeup and makeup were the opposite of messy, the playful shirt comes across as unserious and the pattern is distracting.
Kaitlan Collins should've embraced a monochromatic look
On a sunny day in 2019, Kaitlan Collins stepped out in a salmon-colored blazer, paired with a white top and cream pencil skirt. Although the colors were appropriate for the season, the cut of the jacket looked frumpy on top of the fitted silhouette underneath. A monochromatic three-piece suit could have easily created a sleek and chic look. What's more, given that this happened in July, a totally white suit would have worked since the white after Labor Day rule would not have applied. There were so many options, yet Collins missed the mark.
This ruched shirt wasn't working in the anchor's favor
While reporting on the "big beautiful bill" in July 2025, Kaitlan Collins wore an olive and white striped shirt that all but disappeared into the background. Pictured in front of the White House and surrounded by a bright green lawn, Collins certainly did not pop on the screen. Perhaps she was going for an effortless approach, but the ruched material near the waist created an awkward, scrunched up silhouette. Not exactly what we have in mind when we picture the ideal crisp button-down.
Kaitlan Collins' layered necklace ruined this outfit
A powder blue blazer is fine in theory, but on Kaitlan Collins, pastels do not always land. The anchor paired the blazer with a black and white striped top and two gold necklaces. It appears Collins was going for an elevated look by layering the necklaces, but instead the accessories dragged the outfit down. The chunky pendants seriously clash with the stripes on the blouse. There's already a lot going on in the outfit and the gold necklaces sure do not help this already overworked look.
The anchor wore what appeared to be a dress made of a quilt
Kaitlan Collins stepped out in a bulky cobalt blue dress that, upon closer inspection, looked like bedding. The textured fabric of the garment would work well for a quilt, but we're not so sure about a sheath dress. What's more, what was the point of the designated line down the middle to the waistline? If it was to make the dress look less like a blanket, it failed. Now, we may not be fans of the material, we will acknowledge that the color is a great pick for Collins. Can't win 'em all.
Kaitlan Collins should have allowed the shirt to speak for itself
While Kaitlan Collins' pink and black colorblock outfit sounds good on paper, the actual ensemble is a bit of a whiff.. The neon pink naturally demands to be the center of attention, but the glossy black skirt paired with shiny silver buttons seems to compete rather than complement. The whole look packs a bigger punch than a large cup of strong coffee, especially against the muted palette of the show's backdrop.
Kaitlan Collins wore earrings that ruined her outfit
This outfit, which Kaitlan Collins wore during a Fox News segment, could have been an effortless victory if it were not for her disastrous turquoise tassel earrings. Paired with a polished black top, the intense color of the earrings is so distracting that it pulls the focus away from Collins the moment she appears on screen and refuses to give it back. Even on their own, the potential of the earrings seems questionable due to how much they overpower the look. This outfit could have been elevated with smaller jewelry, such as turquoise studs. Instead, Collins chose an accessory that would land the whole ensemble on the worst-dressed list.
The earrings ruined her outfit part two
The tassel earrings strike again, but this time they are bright white. Or maybe silver? Either way, they're still a miss. In 2017, Kaitlan Collins paired a polished black top with long dangly earrings. Every time the anchor's head turned during the segment, the earrings swayed, catching the studio lights and standing out against the dark backdrop. We have to wonder how many pairs of this particular style of earring she happens to have in her jewelry box. All we know is that we can't tear our eyes away from the blue version or white version, and that is probably not a good thing.