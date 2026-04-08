JD Vance's Odd Analogy About Usha Jumping Out Of A Plane Leaves Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Is JD Vance taking a new page out of his boss' book? While speaking to News Nation, the vice president made an analogy that was oddly reminiscent of the bizarre tangents Donald Trump has indulged in during some of his speeches. It had plenty of folks wondering why exactly he felt the need to bring up Usha Vance when she wasn't involved in the topic of conversation whatsoever.

While getting ready to board Air Force Two in Budapest, Hungary, on April 8, JD was stopped by the press and asked about Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's statement about Iran's ceasefire agreement with the United States. Noting something he "found fascinating" about Ghalibaf's claims (via X, formerly known as Twitter), JD explained, "He said, 'We refuse to give up the right to enrichment.'" Then, he chose to explain his feelings using a seriously confusing analogy. "I thought to myself, you know what, my wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn't jump out of an airplane, because she and I have an agreement that she's not going to do that, because I don't want my wife jumping out of an airplane."

JD Vance: "You know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn't jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement she's not gonna do that, because I don't want my wife jumping out of an airplane." pic.twitter.com/hiD8SSF6yK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

JD then clarified, saying, "We don't really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do." Despite this explanation, it was clear from netizens' response to this interview clip that his particular analogy didn't land so well.