JD Vance's Odd Analogy About Usha Jumping Out Of A Plane Leaves Everyone Scratching Their Heads
Is JD Vance taking a new page out of his boss' book? While speaking to News Nation, the vice president made an analogy that was oddly reminiscent of the bizarre tangents Donald Trump has indulged in during some of his speeches. It had plenty of folks wondering why exactly he felt the need to bring up Usha Vance when she wasn't involved in the topic of conversation whatsoever.
While getting ready to board Air Force Two in Budapest, Hungary, on April 8, JD was stopped by the press and asked about Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's statement about Iran's ceasefire agreement with the United States. Noting something he "found fascinating" about Ghalibaf's claims (via X, formerly known as Twitter), JD explained, "He said, 'We refuse to give up the right to enrichment.'" Then, he chose to explain his feelings using a seriously confusing analogy. "I thought to myself, you know what, my wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn't jump out of an airplane, because she and I have an agreement that she's not going to do that, because I don't want my wife jumping out of an airplane."
JD Vance: "You know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn't jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement she's not gonna do that, because I don't want my wife jumping out of an airplane." pic.twitter.com/hiD8SSF6yK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026
JD then clarified, saying, "We don't really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do." Despite this explanation, it was clear from netizens' response to this interview clip that his particular analogy didn't land so well.
JD Vance's comment about his wife left plenty of people confused
The clip of JD Vance's analogy about his wife's so-called right to skydive quickly made the rounds online, and X users were outspoken about not really understanding what the VP was trying to say. One netizen summed it up well, simply commenting, "wtf is he talking about???" Another person wrote, "That analogy doesn't even make sense." Another person even tagged JD when they commented, "What a ridiculously stupid analogy @VP."
One commenter was particularly confused about how and why Usha Vance got roped into this conversation in the first place. "Citing his wife in this situation is ridiculous yet concerning," they wrote, while another noted, "That was really weird and disjointed."
Answering questions from the press with a response that can be labeled as "weird and disjointed" is usually more typical of Donald Trump's behavior than the vice president's. So, maybe JD really is trying to be even more like Trump than he already was. Or, maybe he thinks bringing Usha up more often at work might help defuse those divorce rumors. Either way, based on the internet's response, it's easy to see that this particular analogy definitely didn't help him get his point across.