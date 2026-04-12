What One Of Prince Harry's Best Friends Really Thinks About 'Megxit' Fallout
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Prince Harry may no longer be a working member of the royal family, but he hasn't quite managed to escape the spotlight. Thanks to Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare" and the Duke of Sussex's many lawsuits since ditching royal life, he remains a constant in the news — especially across the pond. The prince has been consistently fighting to get taxpayer-funded security for his family when they visit the U.K., a privilege that was revoked when the Sussexes initially left. Harry has repeatedly tried to appeal this decision, without much success. Megxit, as the couple's untimely exit was dubbed, remains a hot topic, and one of Harry's friends weighed in on the Home Office's decision to deny the prince security.
Alex Rayner, who still speaks with Harry regularly and has also joined him on an adventure or two over the years, informed the Daily Mail that he believes the decision to revoke the royal defectors' security detail is nothing more than sour grapes. "Harry is a royal who's significantly served in the Armed Forces," he argued. "To ask him to pay for it [security] privately feels a tiny bit spiteful, given that there are other members of the royal family who receive it who do far less." While not everyone might agree, it is worth noting that former Prince Andrew wasn't dealt the same hand when he faced allegations of sexually assaulting a minor during his long friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Harry actually addressed this in "Spare," pointing out the hypocrisy in the process. "He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security," the prince detailed. "Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren't on the list."
There have been signs that Prince Harry regrets relocating to the United States
There are some glaringly obvious signs that Prince Harry regrets leaving royal life behind, and indeed, he has appeared visibly homesick on a few occasions. In November 2025, an essay that the Duke of Sussex penned for Remembrance Day, entitled "The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British," touched on his time in the military and those who died in service, but it also hinted that Harry misses his home country. "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for," he wrote (via Sussex.com). "The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands, ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it."
As royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News, "Harry's essay on Remembrance Day showed him at his best and also highlighted his status as an exile." Fellow expert Hilary Fordwich also weighed in, surmising that the royal defector is "desperately lonely in California." In March 2025, Helena Chard, a royal broadcaster and photographer, suggested to Fox News that Harry likely has his fair share of regrets where The Firm is concerned, especially given the blows he dealt to its reputation after leaving. She noted that Harry likely misses his family and the once warm relationship he shared with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.
Chard asserted, "This was due to him slighting his family during interviews, the Netflix documentary and his memoir." However, the royal expert also acknowledged that Meghan Markle probably doesn't share these sentiments and simply wants to move on with her life.