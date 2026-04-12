What One Of Prince Harry's Best Friends Really Thinks About 'Megxit' Fallout

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Prince Harry may no longer be a working member of the royal family, but he hasn't quite managed to escape the spotlight. Thanks to Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare" and the Duke of Sussex's many lawsuits since ditching royal life, he remains a constant in the news — especially across the pond. The prince has been consistently fighting to get taxpayer-funded security for his family when they visit the U.K., a privilege that was revoked when the Sussexes initially left. Harry has repeatedly tried to appeal this decision, without much success. Megxit, as the couple's untimely exit was dubbed, remains a hot topic, and one of Harry's friends weighed in on the Home Office's decision to deny the prince security.

Alex Rayner, who still speaks with Harry regularly and has also joined him on an adventure or two over the years, informed the Daily Mail that he believes the decision to revoke the royal defectors' security detail is nothing more than sour grapes. "Harry is a royal who's significantly served in the Armed Forces," he argued. "To ask him to pay for it [security] privately feels a tiny bit spiteful, given that there are other members of the royal family who receive it who do far less." While not everyone might agree, it is worth noting that former Prince Andrew wasn't dealt the same hand when he faced allegations of sexually assaulting a minor during his long friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry actually addressed this in "Spare," pointing out the hypocrisy in the process. "He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security," the prince detailed. "Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren't on the list."