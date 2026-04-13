Why Lisa Kudrow Refuses To Turn Back To Botox Amid Fears About Visibly Aging
So, no one told you life was gonna be this way — but nevertheless, getting and looking older is an inevitability. If there's one person who's acutely aware of this, it's "Friends" icon Lisa Kudrow. Although Kudrow has undeniably had a stunning transformation over her years in the industry, Kudrow famously struggled with body image on the set of "Friends." Naturally, the beloved comedic actor has battled with the whole idea of aging too. With that in mind, it's no surprise that "The Comeback" star has undergone some minor cosmetic procedures in an effort to keep herself looking youthful. However, despite Kudrow's fears about visibly aging in Hollywood, she's notably sworn off Botox treatments — for a completely understandable reason.
During a March 2026 chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Neighbors" star confirmed that she first tried it at the age of 60. But, by the time Kudrow gave the interview in question, at age 62, she was already over it. The actor cited the unwanted side effects as her grounds for going cold turkey, reasoning, "I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I'm probably done with it now anyway." Mind you, that's not to say she necessarily wanted to quit Botox, nor does it mean those insecurities suddenly vanished either.
All that being said, though, the "Friends" icon acknowledged that there is a silver lining to aging as it pertains to her acting career. "I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I'm excited to play older roles," she noted simply.
Lisa Kudrow isn't the only Friends star to give up cosmetic injections
Lisa Kudrow is hardly the only "Friends" alum to experience buyer's remorse when it comes to cosmetic injections. Courtney Cox is among the stars who opened up about getting their facial fillers dissolved, and slowly but surely coming to accept the natural aging process along the way too. In a 2017 interview with New Beauty, the "Scream" star confessed that she hardly recognized herself after years of getting injections, which ultimately prompted Cox to leave the treatment behind altogether. "You have no idea because it's gradual, until you go, 'Oh, s***. This doesn't look right.' And it's worse in pictures than in real life," she admitted (via ABC News). The actor proudly shared, "I've had all my fillers dissolved. I'm as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do."
The "Scream 2" star went on to explain that she eventually realized trying to fight Father Time was a fool's errand too. "Things are going to change. Everything's going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake," Cox pointed out. "You need movement in your face [...] I've had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend." In 2023, the "Friends" icon reflected further on her experience with fillers, during an appearance on the "Gloss Angels" podcast. She recalled being convinced her cosmetic procedures looked fantastic at the time, only for embracing natural aging to change her mind in retrospect. "I look at pictures of me when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it," Cox conceded.