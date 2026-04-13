Why Lisa Kudrow Refuses To Turn Back To Botox Amid Fears About Visibly Aging

So, no one told you life was gonna be this way — but nevertheless, getting and looking older is an inevitability. If there's one person who's acutely aware of this, it's "Friends" icon Lisa Kudrow. Although Kudrow has undeniably had a stunning transformation over her years in the industry, Kudrow famously struggled with body image on the set of "Friends." Naturally, the beloved comedic actor has battled with the whole idea of aging too. With that in mind, it's no surprise that "The Comeback" star has undergone some minor cosmetic procedures in an effort to keep herself looking youthful. However, despite Kudrow's fears about visibly aging in Hollywood, she's notably sworn off Botox treatments — for a completely understandable reason.

During a March 2026 chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Neighbors" star confirmed that she first tried it at the age of 60. But, by the time Kudrow gave the interview in question, at age 62, she was already over it. The actor cited the unwanted side effects as her grounds for going cold turkey, reasoning, "I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I'm probably done with it now anyway." Mind you, that's not to say she necessarily wanted to quit Botox, nor does it mean those insecurities suddenly vanished either.

All that being said, though, the "Friends" icon acknowledged that there is a silver lining to aging as it pertains to her acting career. "I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I'm excited to play older roles," she noted simply.