The Incredible Before And After Of Stars Who Dissolved Fillers

When it comes to aging, people will do almost anything to beat Mother Nature at her own game. Overfilled lips and immobilized foreheads have become commonplace among Hollywood A-listers as they try to maintain their looks and their box office bankability. Considering the competitive nature of the entertainment industry, it's not surprising that some popular faces have become nearly unrecognizable in the quest for eternal youth. However, the hyper-plumped pout and the flawless face may be on the way out, thanks to many popular personalities who have gone public about having their dermal fillers dissolved in favor of a "less is more" approach to beauty.

As with most celebrity trends, it's usually not long before the public jumps on board. But are we really ready to kiss our lips goodbye just because all the cool kids are doing it? Charine Patel of Bisou Clinics said that's unlikely. "I don't think dermal fillers are a treatment that will slow down anytime soon," she told Glowday. "I just think people will start doing what they should have always done and get fillers to enhance and refresh." New York City-based dermatologist and co-founder of TRNR Skin, Dr. Ryan Turner, agreed. "While filler continues in its popularity, I am seeing that many people are seeking the use of less total volume of filler in order to achieve a more natural look," he told People."

Whether they chose to start over with a more subtle approach or go cold turkey, the following stars have spoken out about their reasons for reversal and their desire to embrace a more natural appearance.