Carrie Underwood Can't Hide Her Awful Case Of 'Eyebrow Blindness' In These Pics

Throughout her years in the spotlight, Carrie Underwood has been photographed with some makeup fails that we couldn't ignore. It's also become clear that, like all of us, Underwood has one specific Achilles' heel when it comes to her makeup. Fans were surely hoping that she'd fix this glaring makeup mistake in 2026. It seems, though, that it's only gotten worse with time. Underwood appears to have a serious case of eyebrow blindness. And there are a few photos that show just how many different ways Underwood has managed to make her eyebrows look downright distracting.

In Underwood's defense, it can be hard to find a good eyebrow routine — especially for someone who changes their hair color often. Such seems to be the case for the "American Idol" star, whose brows are frequently too dark, too blocky, and too obviously drawn-on. Whether she's in full glam at an award show or sporting barely-there makeup at home, her eyebrows usually draw all the attention. So, if Underwood sees these pics of her brows, it might inspire her to put down the eyebrow pencil and step away.