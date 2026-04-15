Carrie Underwood Can't Hide Her Awful Case Of 'Eyebrow Blindness' In These Pics
Throughout her years in the spotlight, Carrie Underwood has been photographed with some makeup fails that we couldn't ignore. It's also become clear that, like all of us, Underwood has one specific Achilles' heel when it comes to her makeup. Fans were surely hoping that she'd fix this glaring makeup mistake in 2026. It seems, though, that it's only gotten worse with time. Underwood appears to have a serious case of eyebrow blindness. And there are a few photos that show just how many different ways Underwood has managed to make her eyebrows look downright distracting.
In Underwood's defense, it can be hard to find a good eyebrow routine — especially for someone who changes their hair color often. Such seems to be the case for the "American Idol" star, whose brows are frequently too dark, too blocky, and too obviously drawn-on. Whether she's in full glam at an award show or sporting barely-there makeup at home, her eyebrows usually draw all the attention. So, if Underwood sees these pics of her brows, it might inspire her to put down the eyebrow pencil and step away.
Her brows' gray-ish hue in this pic didn't work
"Sometimes a girl just needs a flower in her hair!" Carrie Underwood captioned a March 2026 Instagram selfie. While her caption may be true, there are other times when what a girl needs most is a new brow style. Unlike other occasions, the problem with Underwood's eyebrows in this photo isn't their shape or how they are drawn on. Instead, the issue is the color. Her brows stand out with this look because they are too dark for her hair color, and they don't work with its warmer hue.
One selfie shows off some cartoonishly angular brows
In one March 2025 Instagram selfie, Carrie Underwood donned a sweater covered in smiley faces. Yet, this pic would have worked much better if she had drawn some blocky eyebrows on those smiley faces to match her own. Underwood wasn't sporting a particularly intense makeup look in this pic. Still, her brows were, in fact, intense. A zoom in on the brows shows just how drawn-on they really are, and the angular shape she drew them in looks a bit too harsh for her face.
Her drawn-on brows look bizarre with otherwise pared-down makeup
Plenty of folks who saw this March 2025 Instagram post from Carrie Underwood were surely envious of her glass of wine and freshly baked loaf of bread. But we doubt anyone was envying her eyebrows. Underwood seemed to be showing off what she really looks like underneath all that makeup in this kitchen selfie. Yet, without a full face of makeup, her dark brows looked even more out of place than they normally do.
When her brows looked almost black next to her blond hair
When Carrie Underwood dons softer, more pared-down makeup looks, it often makes her harsh brows appear even harsher by comparison. Yet, one Instagram selfie from February 2026 proved that her eyebrows' intensity can steal the spotlight even when she's in full glam. In this pic, Underwood's brows look closer in shade to her smokey eye and black false lashes than they do her honey blond locks. And, while it would be typical for her eyebrows to be darker than her hair, their color looks totally out of place here.
She brought her eyebrow blindness to the red carpet
For a red carpet, Carrie Underwood surely has a makeup team perfecting her look that she likely doesn't have for many of her Instagram selfies. Yet, this doesn't mean that her eyebrow blindness doesn't persist at big, important events. In 2022, Carrie Underwood wore some heavy makeup to the People's Choice Awards, and her eyebrows had a very different shape than what she usually sports. Her brows appeared subtly closer together and more angular than they usually do. Their deep brown shade also stood out against her blond curls.
In a closeup, her brows looked blocky and overly filled-in
We all know that a full face of makeup often looks worse when photographed up close. In February 2026, Carrie Underwood supplied her Instagram followers with a great example of this. This close-up selfie showed off some all-around cakey makeup. Yet, once again, her brows drew the most attention. Up close, it was easy to see that these brows were heavily penciled in and appeared blocky and unnatural. And after seeing them up close and personal, it's officially time for her to get a new brow routine.