Carrie Underwood Makeup Fails We Couldn't Ignore

Carrie Underwood's look has changed quite a bit since she won "American Idol" back in 2005. And, while you may have wanted to replicate Underwood's makeup routine back in the day, these days, she's a bit more heavy-handed with her makeup application. Underwood occasionally shows off what she looks like underneath the makeup, and we can't deny that her more recent penchant for heavy eye products and caked-on foundation just isn't doing justice to her undeniable natural beauty.

Of course, like most stars, some of Underwood's makeup looks are hits, while others are misses. Her softer, more natural makeup looks often show off a fresher-looking star who looks more like herself. Yet, it seems that as time passes, there are more and more heavy, dramatic beauty products Underwood can't live without. While Underwood has had her fair share of stunning, show-stopping looks over the years, we've got the ones that stopped us in our tracks for the wrong reasons. Of Underwood's not-so-flattering makeup looks, these are the worst of the worst.