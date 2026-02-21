The Glaring Makeup Mistake Carrie Underwood Needs To Fix In 2026

Grammy-winning artist Carrie Underwood might have won America's heart after winning Season Four of "American Idol" in 2005 (despite almost not competing), but it's safe to say that the country music icon has since ruffled some feathers in the political world. After performing at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration to spite Taylor Swift, the "Before He Cheats" singer is making friends in high places — to the detriment of her makeup routine.

People in the conservative sphere have been raising eyebrows with the increasingly questionable "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, but Underwood seems to be channeling their vibe nonetheless. Selfies posted to Instagram showcase the artist's eyebrow evolution, leaving audiences to wonder if she ransacked Lara Trump's makeup bag. Chunky, thick, and bold, they look less like eyebrows than moustaches for her eyes.

Looming over some gaudy, ill-applied false lashes, Underwood's overfilled eyebrows look like chunky caterpillars inching over grass. Promoting Season 24 of "American Idol" after appearing as a judge the season prior, she layered on thick amounts of foundation, blush, mascara, and seemingly anything else available at the local Sephora. While Underwood is no stranger to makeup fails, her new look can't help but seem like a wannabe Mar-a-Lago face, as if she were taking her cues from the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle.