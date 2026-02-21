The Glaring Makeup Mistake Carrie Underwood Needs To Fix In 2026
Grammy-winning artist Carrie Underwood might have won America's heart after winning Season Four of "American Idol" in 2005 (despite almost not competing), but it's safe to say that the country music icon has since ruffled some feathers in the political world. After performing at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration to spite Taylor Swift, the "Before He Cheats" singer is making friends in high places — to the detriment of her makeup routine.
People in the conservative sphere have been raising eyebrows with the increasingly questionable "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, but Underwood seems to be channeling their vibe nonetheless. Selfies posted to Instagram showcase the artist's eyebrow evolution, leaving audiences to wonder if she ransacked Lara Trump's makeup bag. Chunky, thick, and bold, they look less like eyebrows than moustaches for her eyes.
Looming over some gaudy, ill-applied false lashes, Underwood's overfilled eyebrows look like chunky caterpillars inching over grass. Promoting Season 24 of "American Idol" after appearing as a judge the season prior, she layered on thick amounts of foundation, blush, mascara, and seemingly anything else available at the local Sephora. While Underwood is no stranger to makeup fails, her new look can't help but seem like a wannabe Mar-a-Lago face, as if she were taking her cues from the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Carrie Underwood's Mar-a-Lago face seems like a cash grab
There's no doubt that Carrie Underwood has had a wildly successful career over the past two decades, with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially naming her the highest-selling female country artist of all time in 2025. However, this achievement might have more to do with her cozying up to Donald Trump and MAGA than her own stardom.
For example, there was a consistent increase in Underwood's playlist prominence on Spotify leading up to her 2025 performance at Trump's inauguration. However, after a brief spike to 90 million listeners in the early months of 2025, the figure has dropped by nearly 20 million since (via SongStats). Was the career high a result of MAGA-inflated listeners, with Trump supporters rallying behind her in the midst of controversy? Has her Mar-a-Lago face been a way to target a certain demographic of Republicans?
It seems like Underwood's family grew tired of her attempts at cash grabs and political pandering. One source told Star Magazine in February 2026 that the situation was even straining Underwood's marriage with retired NHL athlete Mike Fisher. As the insider said, "Mike and others in Carrie's life have been urging her to stop chasing the dollar and appreciate what she has in Tennessee." So, who knows? Maybe her fans won't have to put up with those caterpillar eyebrows for much longer.