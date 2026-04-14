Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Have A Bigger Age Gap Than You Thought
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant have known each other for years. Their romance likely started years before confirming their relationship publicly in November 2019. After all, they've known each other since 2009, according to The New York Times Style Magazine, and they released a book, "Ode to Happiness," together in 2011. However, on April 7, 2026, the "Matrix" star and his artist girlfriend stepped out for the red carpet premiere of Reeve's new movie, "Outcome," and it reminded us that these two actually have a significant age gap between them.
Reeves was born on September 2, 1964, while Grant was born nearly a decade later on April 4, 1973. They have a more than 8-year age gap between them, but it's hard to tell because they look much closer in age than that. During their April 2026 red carpet appearance, the two coordinated their looks with Grant in a black shirt under a gray, patterned jacket, and Reeves in a gray button-down and matching tie under a black suit jacket. With Grant's striking silver hair and Reeves' salt-and-pepper beard, this couple doesn't appear to have as big of an age gap as some celebrity couples do.
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves want people to know they aren't married
Despite how happy this couple clearly is — and how much Alexandra Grant loves Keanu Reeves — they do not want people to get the wrong idea: Reeves and Grant have yet to tie the knot. Grant posted a photo of her and Reeves kissing on Instagram in September 2025, clarifying it wasn't an engagement or wedding announcement. "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn't get married," she wrote in the caption.
In March 2026, Grant told People she was frustrated with the gossip. "I couldn't take it anymore!" she said about her motivation for clearing up the marriage speculation, adding that they were both ready for people to stop congratulating them for something that did not happen. "It was like, thank you so much, and we really love each other, but we're not married," Grant continued.
Reeves has also spoken out about the Grant marriage rumors. In October 2025, the "John Wick" actor told E! News he's used to the gossip. "Well, that wasn't the first time," he said. "We've been going out for a long time. The wedding, it's a nice thing ... but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, 'Thank you, but here's the reality.'"