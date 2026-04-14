Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Have A Bigger Age Gap Than You Thought

Despite how happy this couple clearly is — and how much Alexandra Grant loves Keanu Reeves — they do not want people to get the wrong idea: Reeves and Grant have yet to tie the knot. Grant posted a photo of her and Reeves kissing on Instagram in September 2025, clarifying it wasn't an engagement or wedding announcement. "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn't get married," she wrote in the caption.

In March 2026, Grant told People she was frustrated with the gossip. "I couldn't take it anymore!" she said about her motivation for clearing up the marriage speculation, adding that they were both ready for people to stop congratulating them for something that did not happen. "It was like, thank you so much, and we really love each other, but we're not married," Grant continued.

Reeves has also spoken out about the Grant marriage rumors. In October 2025, the "John Wick" actor told E! News he's used to the gossip. "Well, that wasn't the first time," he said. "We've been going out for a long time. The wedding, it's a nice thing ... but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, 'Thank you, but here's the reality.'"