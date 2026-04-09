Nicole Kidman's Frizzy Updo Has Us Almost Missing Her Bad Wigs

Knowing that Nicole Kidman has naturally curly hair that she's been attempting to nurse back to health after years of damage, it's more likely than not that her recent messy updo was another example of a bad wig. Either way, though, the unkempt-looking, wispy bangs that flared out to either side and the lumpy ponytail definitely didn't make for a good look. Instead, it looked a bit like Kidman hadn't fixed her hair after getting home from the gym.

One clip of Kidman at the premiere got attention on X. In the comment section, plenty of X-users called out her hair for seemingly being a wig. Yet, other commenters were more focused on the video's caption, which said, "Nicole Kidman hasn't aged one day in the last five years." "Oh yes, she did, and she did another facelift," one commenter replied. "Maybe she's born with it, Maybe it's pharmaceutical," added another. "Actually, she has, she's aged, and that's okay," another chimed in. Kidman is no stranger to the plastic surgery rumors that this clip prompted. But, while facelift chatter likely won't make her change her beauty routine, we think she should heed any feedback she gets about ditching this particular look.