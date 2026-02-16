Nicole Kidman's Biggest Wig Mishaps Of All Time
Nicole Kidman is a Hollywood icon who has risen to elite status while traversing the chapters of her life in the public spotlight, some triumphant and some tragic. She has become a mother after struggling with infertility, starred in both Oscar-winning films and hit television shows, and split from two high-profile husbands in between posing for magazine covers and sitting in prime seats at the biggest fashion shows in the world.
In fact, Kidman has become a muse of sorts in the fashion and beauty worlds, starring in luxury campaigns for Chanel and the high-end watch brand Omega. When you walk as many red carpets and film as many projects as the "Big Little Lies" star does, you need to change up your hair quite often, and Kidman takes her hair transformation seriously. Her hair is naturally curly, one of the many details you might not know about Kidman, so she often wears a wig or some kid of hairpiece for roles or fashion events that require different hair types.
Kidman doesn't like to talk about her wigs, as seen when she reportedly dodged a request to rank her wigs by saying (via X, formerly Twitter), "That's an awful question. I am shutting that question down." Whether she likes them or not, she wears a lot of wigs, and that means she sometimes has to deal with wig mishaps that the public can't ignore.
A look at Nicole Kidman's natural hair
Nicole Kidman started 2026 surrounded by family after her split from Keith Urban. In addition to shocking the world with her post-breakup glow-up, she posted a photo posing with her sister, Antonia, in January. This picture is a good foundation for Kidman's natural hair texture and style, because she doesn't appear to be wearing a wig. Her hairline and part look even, and there are no clips visible in her hair. Tiny strands of Kidman's hair are also visible, which is usually a sign that it's natural.
Kidman had a mishap during Paris Fashion week in 2026
Wig mishaps on a legend like Nicole Kidman sometimes take an eagle-eye, but the one she had at the Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 2026 show in January 2026 didn't. Focusing on the top of her head, there appears to be some separation between her blonde hair topper and the rest of her hair, which is disastrous when wearing a wig. The mistake is also visible when you look at her hairline from the front, because it's uneven.
Kidman had another obvious mishap at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival
The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the industry, so it's not an ideal place for Nicole Kidman to have a wig mishap. That's what happened in 2025, though, and the difference in her hair color was most obviously to blame. The hairpiece on top was a vibrant strawberry blonde while underneath, her natural hair had a duller color. Once you see the hair color difference, it's easy to note where the hairpiece started and find alignment issues with her hairline.
At the Gotham Awards in 2025, the key to the wig mishap was at the bottom
At the 2025 Gotham Awards, Nicole Kidman's wig problems started at the bottom. Although the hairline was fine at the roots (which had a lot more volume than Kidman's natural, wispier roots), the blonde strands looked stiff all the way down to the ends. Perhaps some product and styling would've fixed the issue and made the wig an afterthought of the photo. She didn't do that at the Gotham Awards at all.
Nicole Kidman's casual Instagram posts also feature wig mishaps
Nicole Kidman also wears in her Instagram posts, sometimes at photoshoots or in behind-the-scenes photos taken on sets. Although bad wigs from her acting roles are well-documented online, she rarely controls those choices. She probably does have control over what's on social media, though, so it's surprising that she would post a picture of herself in a wig with stiff bangs and an ill-placed clip on her Instagram in 2021. It was a very bad look.
Nicole's wig was caught in an unflattering candid moment at a Balenciaga show
While hanging with Katy Perry at a 2024 Balenciaga show, Nicole Kidman's wig was exposed during a candid moment that the "Babygirl" star chose to share on Instagram. Kidman leaned forward and laughed in the picture, so the top of her head was visible, making the color contrast between the hairpiece on top and Kidman's hair underneath clear to see. It's also easier than usual to see where the hairpiece starts. Her ends seemed thin and stiff, which is either because of over-styling, the wig, or both. It made us miss her natural curls.