Nicole Kidman's Biggest Wig Mishaps Of All Time

Nicole Kidman is a Hollywood icon who has risen to elite status while traversing the chapters of her life in the public spotlight, some triumphant and some tragic. She has become a mother after struggling with infertility, starred in both Oscar-winning films and hit television shows, and split from two high-profile husbands in between posing for magazine covers and sitting in prime seats at the biggest fashion shows in the world.

In fact, Kidman has become a muse of sorts in the fashion and beauty worlds, starring in luxury campaigns for Chanel and the high-end watch brand Omega. When you walk as many red carpets and film as many projects as the "Big Little Lies" star does, you need to change up your hair quite often, and Kidman takes her hair transformation seriously. Her hair is naturally curly, one of the many details you might not know about Kidman, so she often wears a wig or some kid of hairpiece for roles or fashion events that require different hair types.

Kidman doesn't like to talk about her wigs, as seen when she reportedly dodged a request to rank her wigs by saying (via X, formerly Twitter), "That's an awful question. I am shutting that question down." Whether she likes them or not, she wears a lot of wigs, and that means she sometimes has to deal with wig mishaps that the public can't ignore.