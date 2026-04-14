What Sara Gilbert's Exes Have Said About Her

"The Conners" star Sara Gilbert has had a gorgeous transformation since initially breaking into the mainstream via her iconic role on "Roseanne," in the 1980s and 1990s. Naturally, though, her journey hasn't been without heartbreak. Over the years, Gilbert has not only been involved in a number of high-profile relationships, but the actor has similarly gone through several high-profile breakups too. For example, in 2011, Gilbert confirmed that she had parted ways with longtime girlfriend Alison Adler, with whom she shares two children, after a decade together.

"I've never been married, but I was in a long relationship... It's emotional for me, because we're not together," the TV personality explained on Gilbert's hit show "The Talk" (via The Hollywood Reporter) that September. Still, she noted, "I wouldn't trade that time, it's such a special time in my life." Since then, Gilbert actually has gotten married, tying the knot with musician Linda Perry just three years later in 2014. It didn't last, however, with the sad news of Gilbert and Perry's divorce coming in 2019, shortly before the matter was legally settled a few years later.

That being said, while Adler has never publicly discussed Gilbert or their relationship since the two went their separate ways, Perry has opened up about where they stand post-split. Someone else who is always happy to talk about Gilbert is a certain former co-star, whom the actor dated before she realized she was gay — and you probably have a pretty big theory about who we're referring to.