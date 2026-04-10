Reported Chaos At Kristi Noem's New 'Job' Hints Her MAGAland Exit Is Coming Fast

Kristi Noem's rise and fall has been wilder than a bucking bronco at a rodeo. Less than two years ago, the former South Dakota governor was tapped by President Donald Trump to head the Department of Homeland Security. The cheers for her harsh crackdown on undocumented immigrants were soon replaced by horror at the brutality of Noem's enforcement agents, along with jeers at her penchant for cosplaying in turnout gear with full makeup and pricey jewelry. Following what an official called "a culmination of her many unfortunate leadership failures" (per NBC News), her boss President Trump officially kicked Noem to the curb in early March 2026. He then swiftly reassigned her to a different job within the State Department. She might want to hold off on ordering any new stationery, though.

Insider sources dished to the Daily Mail that Noem's tenure may be over as quickly as it began. Her official title is Special Envoy to the newly-created Shield of the Americas, a department whose purpose and responsibilities have yet to be established. Four staffers associated with Noem have already been put on administrative leave, while several others are working elsewhere or just not showing up. Stuck in this limbo — and, notably, in a much smaller office than before — the former governor is said to be laying low, possibly anticipating another blow.

As a source explained, "Noem's stuff has been moved in there, but she never shows up. I don't think it's a real thing." Another insider elaborated, "This post was intended as a soft landing so it didn't look like Noem was immediately being fired. But no one really thinks she should have this job. The State Department was not happy to have her here, and the understanding is that she's not going to be here for much longer."