Reported Chaos At Kristi Noem's New 'Job' Hints Her MAGAland Exit Is Coming Fast
Kristi Noem's rise and fall has been wilder than a bucking bronco at a rodeo. Less than two years ago, the former South Dakota governor was tapped by President Donald Trump to head the Department of Homeland Security. The cheers for her harsh crackdown on undocumented immigrants were soon replaced by horror at the brutality of Noem's enforcement agents, along with jeers at her penchant for cosplaying in turnout gear with full makeup and pricey jewelry. Following what an official called "a culmination of her many unfortunate leadership failures" (per NBC News), her boss President Trump officially kicked Noem to the curb in early March 2026. He then swiftly reassigned her to a different job within the State Department. She might want to hold off on ordering any new stationery, though.
Insider sources dished to the Daily Mail that Noem's tenure may be over as quickly as it began. Her official title is Special Envoy to the newly-created Shield of the Americas, a department whose purpose and responsibilities have yet to be established. Four staffers associated with Noem have already been put on administrative leave, while several others are working elsewhere or just not showing up. Stuck in this limbo — and, notably, in a much smaller office than before — the former governor is said to be laying low, possibly anticipating another blow.
As a source explained, "Noem's stuff has been moved in there, but she never shows up. I don't think it's a real thing." Another insider elaborated, "This post was intended as a soft landing so it didn't look like Noem was immediately being fired. But no one really thinks she should have this job. The State Department was not happy to have her here, and the understanding is that she's not going to be here for much longer."
Will Kristi Noem be riding off into the sunset soon?
The one-time "ICE Barbie" has had almost as many jobs as the iconic doll. If Kristi Noem does get dismissed from her latest one, it would be the final humiliation in a year filled with them. Kristi Noem's shady luxury jet plan already put her in hot water; she was leasing it for personal use, an extravagance called into question during her excruciating congressional oversight hearings. Now, not only has the former Trump staffer lost the swanky aircraft, but it's also been made available to First Lady Melania Trump and other White House officials. Meanwhile, Kristi's personal life is just as rocky as her professional one.
Rumors have linked the married special envoy to equally married former aide Corey Lewandowski for years, and neither one has offered any evidence to the contrary. In fact, speculation ballooned following the scandalous revelations about Bryon Noem. He was shockingly outed as having online associations with, um, unconventional models and sharing NSFW photos, a development that left Kristi "devastated," per the New York Post. While her marital woes aren't connected to her job, the former DHS secretary's reputation for controversy surely can't be helping her chances of staying in the Trump administration.
Kristi's own social media may hint at her own thoughts about her position. She's updated her Instagram account with a new handle, @envoynoem, and put the job description in the bio too. But the politician's previous posts from her DHS days are still up, and she hasn't posted anything new since her announcement saying, "Thank you President Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas." Keep a close eye on Kristi's feed to see if she renames it "@formericebarbie" in the near future.