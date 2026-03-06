Kristi Noem's Shady Luxury Jet Plan Inadvertently Put Melania Trump's Marriage Under The Microscope

Kristi Noem's penchant for opulent air travel keeps coming back to haunt her. Noem's initial request for a plane with a queen-size bed amplified the rumors of an affair with Corey Lewandowski. The situation worsened when photos of the plane's lavish apartment-like interior were displayed at Noem's congressional hearing. Her husband, Bryon Noem, had an uncomfortable front-row seat to hints about the affair as he listened to a tale about Lewandowski's odd concerns over one of Noem's blankets. Now, it looks like the drama surrounding this plane could also extend to Melania Trump and Donald Trump.

According to Axios, Noem thought it was a strategic choice to lend her plane to Melania, since it gave her an opportunity to justify having the costly aircraft. Unfortunately, Noem has already learned the hard way that implicating Donald in her exorbitant TV ads caused him to fire her as DHS secretary. This plane usage might strain her relationship with the Trumps even further, since it highlights their lack of time together.

While Melania has reportedly been flying to New York, Donald seems to prefer living in Florida at Mar-a-Lago. "The first lady does not live with the president of the United States. Their relationship is remote at best, and I think we can probably say, well, certainly of a different nature than any, president and first lady has ever had," author Michael Wolff asserted in a February episode of The Daily Beast's podcast.