Barron Trump's New Business Venture Is A Nod To His Luxurious Childhood

Barron Trump is officially in the beverage business. The first son's brand, SOLLOS Yerba Mate, will be launching its first product in just a month. And, while this particular business venture may seem like a surprising choice for Barron, its name reveals a special connection to his famous upbringing.

Last month, the brand shared a post on LinkedIn that talked a little bit about the name chosen for the brand. The post explained, "Growing up in South Florida, our lifestyle was shaped by the opportunity to spend time outdoors year-round. That experience led us to create SOLLOS, a beverage designed to complement life in the 'Sunshine State.'" The post went on to break up the name, noting "'SOL,' meaning sun in Spanish, represents the sun rising and the beginning of the day. 'LOS,' which is 'Sol' spelled backwards, represents the sun setting and the end of the day. Together, SOLLOS captures the full cycle of the sun and that 'It Begins Where It Ends™.'" While Barron spent much of his younger years in New York City, he also spent time in Florida. He attended the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach starting in 2021. And, it seems that he's channeling his Florida roots for this brand, rather than taking inspo from the Big Apple.