Sydney Sweeney's Latest Look Has People Making A Shady Prediction (Lara Trump, Watch Out!)

Sydney Sweeney's been having a rough time lately, with multiple films tanking at the box office. Additionally, Sweeney's been associated with scandals that have impacted her fame, especially the fallout from the American Eagle jeans ad campaign. Amid all the drama, Sweeney's been switching up her look, alternating between long locks and a shorter bob. During a December 2, 2025, appearance on "The Tonight Show," she went with a shoulder-length bob and a burgundy body-con dress.

Even though she was there to promote her newest projects like "The Housemaid" and "Euphoria," some viewers couldn't help but think that Sweeney looked like she was preparing to step into a completely different role. "This fox news anchor realness," remarked one person on X. Another person noted that Sweeney's new hairstyle was similar to Fox News anchors Laura Ingraham and Shannon Bream's super-straight blonde bobs. This isn't the first time people have made this prediction, either. Back in October 2025, social media users also thought Sweeney's bob and red dress combo would fit right in at Fox News.

Some people were also thinking Sweeney had Fox News aspirations due to her recent conflation with MAGA. "The red really brings out her republicanness," wrote another person on X. While Sweeney hasn't explicitly voiced her support for Trump, she is a registered Republican, and her cryptic remarks about Trump's praise for her jeans ad aren't beating the MAGA allegations, either.