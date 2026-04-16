While Attorney General Todd Blanche has been a fixed figure in the MAGA-sphere since his days as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, his wife, Katherine, is far from the typical Mar-a-Lago bride. Despite working as a doctor at Aristocrat Plastic Surgery & MedAesthetics from 2014 to 2017, side-by-side pics highlight how she wasn't particularly interested in getting any of these services for herself.

She posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her and her son, Justin, in 2022. It's not certain when the photo itself was taken, but a post from 2023 celebrating Justin's 25th birthday suggests that the photo was taken around two decades ago. All of Katherine's key features are still prevalent in interviews from 2025. Discussing the problems of modern medicine with Anna Blood on an episode of the "Legally Balanced" podcast, Katherine is noticeably older, but rocks her fine lines and wrinkles with grace.

Her holistic approach to health and wellness isn't without its own price tag, but Kristine sets out to distinguish herself from the typical MAGA enthusiast by keeping things natural. With Todd rising to the national podium under his new position, the future of the GOP could have a lot less figure. While Kristine never pursued it to begin with, there has been a growing movement of MAGA women giving up on Mar-A-Lago face.