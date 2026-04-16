Side-By-Side Pics Highlight Todd Blanche's Wife Kristine's Transformation
While Attorney General Todd Blanche has been a fixed figure in the MAGA-sphere since his days as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, his wife, Katherine, is far from the typical Mar-a-Lago bride. Despite working as a doctor at Aristocrat Plastic Surgery & MedAesthetics from 2014 to 2017, side-by-side pics highlight how she wasn't particularly interested in getting any of these services for herself.
She posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her and her son, Justin, in 2022. It's not certain when the photo itself was taken, but a post from 2023 celebrating Justin's 25th birthday suggests that the photo was taken around two decades ago. All of Katherine's key features are still prevalent in interviews from 2025. Discussing the problems of modern medicine with Anna Blood on an episode of the "Legally Balanced" podcast, Katherine is noticeably older, but rocks her fine lines and wrinkles with grace.
Her holistic approach to health and wellness isn't without its own price tag, but Kristine sets out to distinguish herself from the typical MAGA enthusiast by keeping things natural. With Todd rising to the national podium under his new position, the future of the GOP could have a lot less figure. While Kristine never pursued it to begin with, there has been a growing movement of MAGA women giving up on Mar-A-Lago face.
Kristine Blanche's holistic health approach was her ticket into MAHA
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Health and Human Services Department is practically indistinguishable from his own embarrassing health issues, and the MAHA movement might be moving on without him. According to polls from Politico, 47% of self-identified Make America Healthy Again [MAHA] followers believe RFK Jr. and the Trump administration haven't done enough to make America healthy.
Katherine Blanche's holistic approach to medicine might not earn her any points amongst the Big Pharma crowd, but her detoxes and diet tips are likely what earned her a spot on the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. The doctor's stance against artificial dyes aligns with 56% of MAHA followers, as well as her condemnation of ultra-processed foods. Blanche had also taken a strict stance against the money-making aspects of American health care during her "Legally Balanced" podcast appearance by criticizing, "We only make money when people are sick in the United States."
You might assume Kristine leveraged her husband Todd's uncomfortably close relationship with the president, but she clarified that it was RFK Jr. who nominated her in her update to LinkedIn in March 2026. She further wrote about how "Making America Healthy Again has been my lifelong mission, and it is a privilege to work for President Trump and Secretary Kennedy by supporting and advancing evidence-based Research in the field of Integrative Health." Katherine might not have any interest in a facelift, but her spot at the NACCIH might transform the organization's face dramatically.