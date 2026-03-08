Six MAGA Women Who Are Giving Up On 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
There has been an undeniable transformation in conservative aesthetics since Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement took hold of the Oval Office and beyond. Often falling under the umbrella of "Mar-A-Lago face," several MAGA members have tried the trend. This trend includes aggressive hair and makeup styling, but often comes with indications of rampant plastic surgery. While there's been several jarring transformations within the MAGA sphere, some prominent figures have either refused to try the trend or are actively in the process of toning things down.
As if to prove that no movement is a monolith, several members of the MAGA elite are taking a step back from molding their appearance to better fit in. Some may come as a bit of a surprise, but others have been vocal about their distaste for the conservative makeup trends of their peers. Of course, there are still staunch supporters (it seems Kimberly Guilfoyle will never give up transforming her face), but the list of women starting to ditch "Mar-A-Lago face" continues to grow. In fact, there's at least six examples of women who have distanced themselves from the craze, each with their own reasons.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has stepped away from MAGA trends
Though once one of his staunchest supporters, when Donald Trump returned to office in 2025 a rift began to grow between him and Marjorie Taylor Greene. This included a brutal feud between Trump and Greene which ultimately ended with the Georgia politician resigning. However, Greene also made her thoughts on the "Mar-A-Lago face" trend crystal clear in the past, telling the New York Times, "I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization." Considering newer photos of Greene indicate she might be easing up on Botox and fillers, it appears she's putting her money where her mouth is.
Lauren Boebert successfully avoided 'Mar-A-Lago face'
Even with Lauren Boebert's stunning transformation and often overdone makeup, she has seemingly managed to avoid altering her face to match conservative trends. Though her eyebrows are never safe from being overtly bold or misplaced, Boebert's ability to steer clear of "Mar-A-Lago face" is a feat unto its own. Boebert's face hasn't shown any signs of excessive filler and barely any indication of Botox, suggesting the Colorado representative has managed to avoid going under the knife to better fit in.
Erika Kirk is toning things down
As a former pageant queen, CEO of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk's MAGA transformation felt like a bit of a downgrade. However, there's been evidence to suggest that since returning to the spotlight, Kirk has toned down her new look. Though there's still some indications of filler and possible plastic surgery, Kirk has begun to strip away one of the notorious "Mar-A-Lago face" makeup trends — obnoxious eye makeup. Spotted in a video posted to X of a January 2026 appearance on the "Make Heaven Crowded" tour. Kirk was notably toned down, suggesting a pivot in her personal branding.
Pam Bondi has kept the tune-ups minimal
Considering Pam Bondi's reported role within Donald Trump's administration is to appear on television, it makes sense that she would want to present a fresh face. While there's been plastic surgery rumors Bondi can't seem to outrun, there's also evidence that she's avoided some of the mistakes of her MAGA peers. The biggest factor in Bondi escaping "Mar-A-Lago face" accusations is her avoidance of lip filler. While other members of Trump's elite, like Karoline Leavitt, are happy to puff up, Bondi's insistence that her lips remain naturally thin has helped her stick out from the crowd.
Melania Trump insists on aging gracefully
While throwback photos of Melania Trump and husband Donald Trump appear to indicate the first lady has undergone at least some semblance of routine maintenance, she insists she's never gone under the knife. What is clear, however, is that Melania has consistently carried herself with a stoic grace, one that has included not falling for the "Mar-A-Lago face" trend. Her cheekbones don't appear overly full, her lips aren't bulging, and she notably has a few wrinkles. There's also indication that Melania's makeup routine is more refined, especially when compared to others who have succumbed to more intense trends.
Usha Vance has never fit in with the Mar-A-Lago crowd
As the demure wife of JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance has often kept herself out of the spotlight and away from messy MAGA trends. Not one to fall for an overly glam transformation, Usha's side-eye towards "Mar-A-Lago face" and its accompanying makeup styling suggests she's doing her best to keep her sense of self. Usha's makeup-free look fits her well, and while she can get dressed to impress from time to time, the second lady appears to be the antithesis of the glitz of several MAGA elite. Case in point, Usha's senior citizen sneaker trend, with which she proves she'd rather choose comfort over chaotic fashion. Hopefully she can continue to hold onto this sense of self while navigating the White House and beyond.