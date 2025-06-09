All Of RFK Jr's Health Issues Explained

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has weathered several tragedies, and some of them have had to do with his health. Kennedy, who has been appointed as the second Trump administration's health secretary has some, er, interesting ideas about what constitutes a healthy nation. Kennedy is a vaccine skeptic and has built his "Make America Healthy Again" mandate on claims that he will provide the nation with healthier food and tackle the root causes of chronic disease in children. Many have believed him to be something of a savior, someone with solutions to any health problem imaginable.

While Kennedy's intentions might be good, his methods are misguided. He's not a medical professional and has a tendency to buy into conspiracy theories and spread misinformation. Kennedy has questioned whether germs can actually make people sick, he's hinted that AIDS might have nothing to do with HIV, and he's insisted that vaccines aren't protecting kids — they're hurting them. None of his claims are backed up by science. In fact, science contradicts Kennedy's claims. "I think he's remarkably dishonest," Professor Paul Offit, a pediatrician and one of the inventors of the rotavirus vaccine, told the BBC.

Offit wasn't wrong. Fast-forward to 2025, and Kennedy and his team found themselves in hot water after they released a health commission report that eagle-eyed journalists quickly figured out was likely written by AI software after realizing it included citations to studies that didn't exist. Kennedy even boasted about those, saying this "gold-standard" report was supported by over 500 citations, per The Guardian. The citations AI hadn't invented have been criticized for having been misinterpreted to support Kennedy's false claims. As misguided as this might be, it's clear that Kennedy has a vested interest in human health, which is likely because he's had some health scares of his own.