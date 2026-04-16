Where Jeanine Pirro Stands With Her Ex-Husband After Scandal Drove Them To Divorce
Judge Jeanine Pirro will be adding to her lavish lifestyle if she wins her lawsuit against the city of Rye, New York and Consolidated Edison. A former Fox News Host turned United States attorney, Pirro filed a $250,000 suit claiming that she tripped and fell because of an obstruction in a walkway that the energy company was working on. Per the Associated Press, the suit claims that "Ms. Pirro sustained serious personal injuries, including but not limited to bruises and contusions to the head, eye, face, and shoulder areas, together with pain, discomfort, and limitation of movement." And, in a shocking turn of events, Pirro has selected her scandal ridden ex-husband, Albert Pirro, to represent her in the matter.
The first hint of trouble for the couple came in 1998, when Albert Pirro could no longer deny that he had an affair that resulted in the birth of his daughter years earlier. Then, in 2000 Albert was found guilty of tax evasion and sentenced to 29 months behind bars. In 2006, Jeanine Pirro revealed that she was under investigation for trying to spy on her husband, who she believed was sleeping with another woman. Albert denied the accusations to New York Magazine, saying "There's no harm in having a female friend," but also used the opportunity to complain about his marriage, saying "... If you're not going to get attention at home, I think you really need to make some decisions about your future." A year later, they announced their separation, and the divorce was finalized in 2013. But clearly the two have been able to put their personal feelings aside and work together.
Jeanine and Albert Pirro have helped one another since the divorce
Per the AP, a legal representative for Rye filed a motion to dismiss, stating that the location where Jeanine Pirro fell "was not a pedestrian walkway." A lawyer for Con Edison also weighed in, writing that Pirro should have been aware of the obstruction as it was "open, obvious and apparent." Maybe Judge Jeanine's beloved spike heels are to blame for the fall?
Either way, Pirro isn't backing down. And while she couldn't trust her husband to be faithful during their marriage, Jeanine doesn't appear to hold a grudge against him. Not only has she hired him to be her lawyer in her case against Rye and Con Ed, in 2021 she was even willing to call in a last minute favor from Donald Trump to help him.
Albert Pirro is the connection between Jeanine Pirro and Donald Trump. Long before his own legal issues, Albert worked as Trump's real estate lawyer. Of course, there was no way for the Albert of 2000 to know that his relationship with the New York real estate mogul would be so important 20 years later. Less than an hour before his first term ended, Trump pardoned Albert for his past crimes. According to CNN, the pardon was granted at the request of Jeanine, and Trump's team had to move quickly to make it happen before Joe Biden took his oath of office.