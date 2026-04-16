Where Jeanine Pirro Stands With Her Ex-Husband After Scandal Drove Them To Divorce

Judge Jeanine Pirro will be adding to her lavish lifestyle if she wins her lawsuit against the city of Rye, New York and Consolidated Edison. A former Fox News Host turned United States attorney, Pirro filed a $250,000 suit claiming that she tripped and fell because of an obstruction in a walkway that the energy company was working on. Per the Associated Press, the suit claims that "Ms. Pirro sustained serious personal injuries, including but not limited to bruises and contusions to the head, eye, face, and shoulder areas, together with pain, discomfort, and limitation of movement." And, in a shocking turn of events, Pirro has selected her scandal ridden ex-husband, Albert Pirro, to represent her in the matter.

The first hint of trouble for the couple came in 1998, when Albert Pirro could no longer deny that he had an affair that resulted in the birth of his daughter years earlier. Then, in 2000 Albert was found guilty of tax evasion and sentenced to 29 months behind bars. In 2006, Jeanine Pirro revealed that she was under investigation for trying to spy on her husband, who she believed was sleeping with another woman. Albert denied the accusations to New York Magazine, saying "There's no harm in having a female friend," but also used the opportunity to complain about his marriage, saying "... If you're not going to get attention at home, I think you really need to make some decisions about your future." A year later, they announced their separation, and the divorce was finalized in 2013. But clearly the two have been able to put their personal feelings aside and work together.