Side-By-Side Pics Highlight Jana Duggar's Glam Transformation Since Ditching Farm Life

For years, fans of "19 Kids & Counting" watched as the kids from the Duggar clan left the family to marry and have children of their own. Eventually, the only adult offspring left in the "Big House" was oldest daughter Jana Duggar, who kept busy with her remodeling and gardening projects when she wasn't hanging out with her younger sisters or her many nieces and nephews. Folks wondered why Jana was still single, and not all were satisfied with her explanation that she just hadn't found the right guy yet. She was even called the "Cinderella Duggar" by followers who wondered whether she was being pressured to stay home and help her parents.

Then in a turn of events which surprised everyone but her family, Jana married Stephen Wissmann in August 2024 after a brief courtship. The couple had known each other for years — Wissmann's sister Hannah is married to Jana's brother Jeremiah — but their friendship had only recently bloomed into a love connection. Now the two are cozily living in Nebraska and raising their baby Archie Gerald Wissmann, born just before New Year's Eve 2025. And just like the fictional Cinderella, Jana has gotten both her prince and a glow-up.

In 2020, Jana was still living in a tiny house on her parents' huge property in Arkansas. As an adult, she was no longer subject to the family's dress code forbidding pants for women, but she still kept to the standard of long hair and minimal makeup. After marrying Stephen, the new Mrs. Wissmann was more often seen in makeup and experimenting with her hair. Now, Jana looks more glamorous than ever, a real change from her days on the compound.