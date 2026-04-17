Side-By-Side Pics Highlight Jana Duggar's Glam Transformation Since Ditching Farm Life
For years, fans of "19 Kids & Counting" watched as the kids from the Duggar clan left the family to marry and have children of their own. Eventually, the only adult offspring left in the "Big House" was oldest daughter Jana Duggar, who kept busy with her remodeling and gardening projects when she wasn't hanging out with her younger sisters or her many nieces and nephews. Folks wondered why Jana was still single, and not all were satisfied with her explanation that she just hadn't found the right guy yet. She was even called the "Cinderella Duggar" by followers who wondered whether she was being pressured to stay home and help her parents.
Then in a turn of events which surprised everyone but her family, Jana married Stephen Wissmann in August 2024 after a brief courtship. The couple had known each other for years — Wissmann's sister Hannah is married to Jana's brother Jeremiah — but their friendship had only recently bloomed into a love connection. Now the two are cozily living in Nebraska and raising their baby Archie Gerald Wissmann, born just before New Year's Eve 2025. And just like the fictional Cinderella, Jana has gotten both her prince and a glow-up.
In 2020, Jana was still living in a tiny house on her parents' huge property in Arkansas. As an adult, she was no longer subject to the family's dress code forbidding pants for women, but she still kept to the standard of long hair and minimal makeup. After marrying Stephen, the new Mrs. Wissmann was more often seen in makeup and experimenting with her hair. Now, Jana looks more glamorous than ever, a real change from her days on the compound.
Jana Duggar Wissmann is living her best life
After her family's spinoff show "Counting On" went off the air in 2021, Jana Duggar Wissmann continued to do what she did best: help raise her younger siblings, care for plants in her greenhouse, and work on various DIY projects. Jana assisted her brothers with construction projects and with the building of a playroom in the main family house. Still, for someone raised to prioritize marriage and motherhood, it was difficult to be the oldest of the Duggar family's 19 kids not yet fulfilling that goal. Jana admitted to People in 2024 that it'd been "disheartening" to see many of her younger siblings find their true loves and establish their own homes while she stayed solo.
Now, Jana has finally joined four of her sisters — Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Forsyth — in marital and maternal bliss. (Younger sisters Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie are all under 21 and still at home as of this writing.) Her new glowing look reflects her new outlook, as well. In February 2026, Jana shared a video of herself dabbing on blush before going out to her salon for blonde highlights and a fresh shoulder-length cut she never would have considered back in her single days. No doubt the shorter 'do is easier to manage now that she has a young baby.
Stephen Wissmann's income as an irrigation-system installer, along with Jana's reported $400,000 net worth, will allow her to live comfortably for some time to come. She lives close enough to her family to visit or host them often; she and her sister-in-law Abbie Duggar — her twin brother's wife — even held a joint baby shower in October 2025. This "Cinderella" is truly living her happily-ever-after.