What Tori Spelling Did To Achieve Her Bratz Doll Cheeks, According To Plastic Surgeon

Though she confessed to getting a nose job and a boob job in her younger years, "Beverly Hills, 90210," alum Tori Spelling has frequently denied getting any significant plastic surgery since then. Furthermore, while she similarly copped to going under the needle for Botox, she has also denied getting any filler injections done, attributing her apparent change in appearance to clever makeup artistry. However, with her recent appearance at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the transformation of Spelling's face is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, even when compared to photos from just a few years ago — like the ones below, which are from 2019 and 2023, respectively. With that in mind, The List chatted with an actual plastic surgeon in order to get their professional opinion on what exactly is going on here.

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According to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, the roundness of Spelling's cheeks in 2026 is probably the result of "a significant amount of dermal filler, such as Juvederm Voluma or Restylane Contour." Dr. Richland added that contouring (as well as lighting) could certainly still play a big role in Spelling's appearance, though "the apple of her cheek remains very high and firm even when her face is at rest, which is a classic sign of deep-tissue volumization." Regarding the visible change from the photos above, as he explained to The List in our exclusive interview, "Comparing these 2026 images to her looks in 2019 and 2023, there is also a noticeable smoothness to her jawline and a lack of any skin laxity in the lower face." Dr. Richland further remarked that the skin on Spelling's lower face is "exceptionally tight" for her age, which could potentially imply a facelift or other skin-tightening treatments.