The Transformation Of Tori Spelling's Face Can't Go Unnoticed
Tori Spelling is a name familiar among the old-money circles of Hollywood. As the daughter of famous producers Aaron Spelling and Candy Spelling, she was introduced to a lavish lifestyle at a young age — and not just because of Spelling's inheritance from her father. An actor in her own right, she got her big break in the TV industry playing the fashion icon, Donna Martin, on the hit teen series "Beverly Hills, 90210." Growing up in the public eye, Spelling knows all too well what it's like to be scrutinized through camera lenses and public opinion. With her stint on reality television through various self-titled shows like "True Tori" and the "Tori & Dean" multi-show franchise, her personal struggles have been well documented. However, in recent years, it is her appearance that seems to be the topic of conversation.
The former teen icon has been at the center of plastic surgery allegations, aging comments, and Hollywood beauty pressures. And while the ongoing commentary on her face from social media users, celebrity blogs, and magazines is likely one of the many downsides to Hollywood, Spelling's complete evolution is so drastic that it's too hard to ignore.
Spelling's 'Beverly Hills, 90210' era was her most fashionable, but her most insecure
Tori Spelling saw a career surge thanks to playing the sweet, fashion-loving Donna Martin in "Beverly Hills, 90210." Not only did her career change, but her style evolved over the 10 years she portrayed the character — from 1990 to 2000. She was 16 when she first took on the role, quickly transforming into a teen star along with her co-stars. A natural brunette, she dyed her hair bleach blond to fit her character, rocking bouncy curls, short dresses, and designer heels. In her Donna prime, she was considered a fashion icon who was not afraid to take wardrobe risks. At the same time, Spelling's face was youthful and flawless, which allowed for an understated soft glam on the show, often characterized by nude-pink lipsticks and subtle eyeshadow.
Sadly, the actor has admitted that her confidence at that time was somewhat of a facade because there was a polarizing difference between herself and her beloved character. She vulnerably shared on Instagram, "I was a young, really insecure teenager [who] never thought I was good enough. Yet, I was on a hugely successful tv show playing a beautiful popular teen [who] had it all together. A character that girls everywhere looked up to and boys adored." Reflecting on her time on "90210" and the impact it had, she concluded with a powerful message: "Because of Donna Martin, I tell my girls every day they are good enough, smart, beautiful, and can be anyone they want to be. But never be who everyone expects you to be! Be you." (Spelling is a mother of five children — three sons and two daughters.)
Tori Spelling altered her nose when she was a teenager
The "True Tori" star — like many celebrities – has undergone quite a jarring plastic surgery transformation over the years. Notably, her first procedure was done before her frontal lobe had even developed, and it was all thanks to the influence of her mother. In her 2008 autobiography "sTORI Telling," she recalled a vulnerable moment as a teen, when she asked her mother if she was pretty, to which Candy Spelling bluntly responded with, "You will be when we get your nose done." This led to a rhinoplasty immediately after she turned 16.
In an Instagram post, she shared an old picture of herself as Donna Martin in "90210" — the first one taken of her character during the making of the pilot. She added a little behind-the-scenes note in the caption, saying, "I was 15 in this pic, before nose job, bleach, and knowing how to pose." The timeline aligns with her book, proving that she was introduced to plastic surgery at a tragically young age – Spelling has also admitted to getting her first breast augmentation at 19.
She swapped her teeth for veneers
Beyond a nose job and a breast augmentation, Tori Spelling has veneers. Unlike her earlier admitted surgeries, she fixed her teeth when she was in her 40s. During a 2024 episode of her podcast, "misSPELLING," the actor revealed that her teeth were in a deplorable state pre-veneers — and it was her fault. "I always say I have a fear of the dentist. I let my teeth go to sh*t," she said (via Instagram). Celebrity dentist and a friend of Spelling's, Dr. Kevin Sands, revealed in the episode that he was the one who transformed her smile. He admitted that Spelling's teeth before the transformation were "disgusting, to say the least. They were chipped, discolored, didn't look like the Tori I used to know."
Spelling also stated on the podcast episode that she "didn't have a cavity until [she] was 40. It was all downhill from there." Now, she has a smile she is proud of and has seemingly never been happier. Another cause of teeth damage came from an unlikely source: making out with a co-star. In another podcast episode, she revealed that her fellow "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Jason Priestley – with whom she had a romantic past — broke off a part of her front tooth while they were locking lips in an elevator. Reminiscing, she said, "He's a good but aggressive kisser."
Plastic surgeons believe she may have had other cosmetic procedures done
While Tori Spelling has been transparent about the procedures that she has had done, some plastic surgeons are of the opinion that she has not come entirely clean about her cosmetic explorations. While giving his independent, expert opinion to Page Six, New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir stated that Spelling might have had a nose job revision. "She definitely had her nose done again, 100 percent," he said. While looking at previous pictures of the star and recent ones, he also came to the conclusion that she might have had a facelift, owing to her jawline having a more polished look. "When looking at her before picture, you don't see her nice, defined lines that you see with her now."
Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel also told Page Six that Spelling might have had fillers and Botox injected in her face. "A filler was probably done as well in her cheeks, jawline, and chin, giving her more definition," he surmised, noting that Botox was probably injected to lift her eyebrows and straighten the lines on her forehead, as well. Sobel further speculated that she may have had other procedures done, like a blepharoplasty, lip fillers, and a lip lift. Both of the surgeons commented on Spelling's flawless skin, attributing it to laser treatments.
Tori Spelling credits her facial transformation to her makeup artist
Tori Spelling has been rocking a massive facial transformation, generating Khloé Kardashian comparisons from fans and curious onlookers. When she posted a selfie on Instagram with her close friend, Snooki, she immediately got a slew of comments about her resemblance to the fellow reality star. "The real sister of @khloekardashian," one user penned. Another said, "She wanna be Khloe so bad." Spelling addressed the conversation surrounding her facial change, which admittedly looks great on her.
In a 2021 interview with Jeff Lewis for SiriusXM, she stated that the real credit for her facial transformation should go to her new makeup artist Hailey Hoff. Describing her as "amazing," the "90210" alum stated that she has completely changed her beauty routine. "She does makeup like no one else, and my face looks — I look completely different! I look like I've had a nose job, and it's straight now ... It's all contouring." As for the Khloe Kardashian comparisons, she told TMZ, "I'm honored ... She's gorgeous!"
Spelling seems to be thriving decades after '90210'
Tori Spelling has had a rollercoaster ride in the public eye, from her exposure to early-childhood stardom to her documenting her ups and downs on her various reality television shows. But decades after her show-business debut, she seems to be in a much happier and healthier place — plastic surgery revitalization or not. Her Instagram is filled with both glammed-up shots and, notably, unfiltered posts, as she shows her daily routine with her five children, the projects she is working on, her multiple trips to the beach, and the activities she holds close to her heart. In September 2025, Spelling posted a series of filterless photos with her dog. A month later, she shared a makeup-free selfie, eyes hidden by sunshades as she made a pose for the camera.
The actor has been rocking a rather youthful appearance underneath her makeup, which — minus the plastic surgeries, both admitted and alleged — Spelling credits not only to good contouring but also to using exosomes in her skincare, as she discussed on SiriusXM. Exosomes are becoming rapidly more popular in American skincare; products that contain the cellular vesicles can repair and revitalize skin. Then again, her restful look could be chalked up to a full life. Spelling just seems genuinely happy and content with taking care of herself and her children post-divorce — and admittedly, in the words of Paris Hilton, she's "sliving."