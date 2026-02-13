The Transformation Of Tori Spelling's Face Can't Go Unnoticed

Tori Spelling saw a career surge thanks to playing the sweet, fashion-loving Donna Martin in "Beverly Hills, 90210." Not only did her career change, but her style evolved over the 10 years she portrayed the character — from 1990 to 2000. She was 16 when she first took on the role, quickly transforming into a teen star along with her co-stars. A natural brunette, she dyed her hair bleach blond to fit her character, rocking bouncy curls, short dresses, and designer heels. In her Donna prime, she was considered a fashion icon who was not afraid to take wardrobe risks. At the same time, Spelling's face was youthful and flawless, which allowed for an understated soft glam on the show, often characterized by nude-pink lipsticks and subtle eyeshadow.

Sadly, the actor has admitted that her confidence at that time was somewhat of a facade because there was a polarizing difference between herself and her beloved character. She vulnerably shared on Instagram, "I was a young, really insecure teenager [who] never thought I was good enough. Yet, I was on a hugely successful tv show playing a beautiful popular teen [who] had it all together. A character that girls everywhere looked up to and boys adored." Reflecting on her time on "90210" and the impact it had, she concluded with a powerful message: "Because of Donna Martin, I tell my girls every day they are good enough, smart, beautiful, and can be anyone they want to be. But never be who everyone expects you to be! Be you." (Spelling is a mother of five children — three sons and two daughters.)