Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Lay The Cringe On Thick With Coachella Pics That Scream 'Trying Too Hard'

We've all had that friend who fell in love and was so smitten that they wanted everyone to know. Happy as you are for them, after a while it gets tiring looking at all of the romantic Instagram pics and listening to the humblebrags about thoughtful gestures. So it is with Katy Perry's relationship with Justin Trudeau. Defying their different backgrounds, ages (Perry and Trudeau have a 13-year age gap), and past romantic histories, the "Firework" hitmaker and the former Canadian prime minister have been cozy since fall 2025 and show no signs of cooling things off any time soon. Perry makes sure to hammer home that message at every opportunity, and truthfully, it might be time for her to ease up a bit.

Over the weekend of April 10, 2026, the celebrity couple attended the first session of Coachella, the annual desert music festival. As proof, Perry posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram. She got some footage of Justin Bieber performing (the pop star captioned the post "Heat checking these chickens," a nod to his hit "Speed Demon"), along with a look at some of her essentials like sunglasses, lip balm, trail mix, a few $100 bills for "If we, like, need to grease anyone," and a chocolate-covered scorpion (you heard that right). But, naturally, Perry couldn't resist slipping in some loved-up shots as well.

There they were, bouncing to the music, sipping out of their red Solo cups, noshing on Chinese noodles, and holding hands. Since a third party obviously took some of the pics, the "Roar" hitmaker must have asked them to do it as proof of her happy romance (like we didn't get the message ages ago?).