Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Lay The Cringe On Thick With Coachella Pics That Scream 'Trying Too Hard'
We've all had that friend who fell in love and was so smitten that they wanted everyone to know. Happy as you are for them, after a while it gets tiring looking at all of the romantic Instagram pics and listening to the humblebrags about thoughtful gestures. So it is with Katy Perry's relationship with Justin Trudeau. Defying their different backgrounds, ages (Perry and Trudeau have a 13-year age gap), and past romantic histories, the "Firework" hitmaker and the former Canadian prime minister have been cozy since fall 2025 and show no signs of cooling things off any time soon. Perry makes sure to hammer home that message at every opportunity, and truthfully, it might be time for her to ease up a bit.
Over the weekend of April 10, 2026, the celebrity couple attended the first session of Coachella, the annual desert music festival. As proof, Perry posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram. She got some footage of Justin Bieber performing (the pop star captioned the post "Heat checking these chickens," a nod to his hit "Speed Demon"), along with a look at some of her essentials like sunglasses, lip balm, trail mix, a few $100 bills for "If we, like, need to grease anyone," and a chocolate-covered scorpion (you heard that right). But, naturally, Perry couldn't resist slipping in some loved-up shots as well.
There they were, bouncing to the music, sipping out of their red Solo cups, noshing on Chinese noodles, and holding hands. Since a third party obviously took some of the pics, the "Roar" hitmaker must have asked them to do it as proof of her happy romance (like we didn't get the message ages ago?).
Netizens are rolling their eyes at the celebrity couple
There are plenty of A-list couples whose romantic displays evoke eye-rolls — Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's PDA often feels performative, for instance — but Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are getting slammed more than most. Footage of them attending Coachella triggered digs about the duo trying to live out a "Teenage Dream" at an event populated by Gen Zers. Though some social media users found it super cute to see Perry shrieking over Justin Bieber singing "Baby" ("Katy is all of us if we were there," a commenter on X, formerly known as Twitter, admitted), others found it completely over the top. One critic winced, "This is the most cringeworthy thing I've seen in quite some time. Wow."
Trudeau caught particular heat from people who thought he was trying to relive his youth at the age of 54. "This man went back to being a teenager the minute he lost his job!" went one such sneer. His casual attire — backwards ball cap, T-shirt, and jeans — reminded other netizens of Steve Buscemi's memorable appearance on "30 Rock" as an undercover cop ("How do you do, fellow kids?") Others wondered where the celebrity couple's children were at the time. Perry has a daughter with her famous ex Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau and his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, share three children, including two teenagers.
The younger kids might not be ready for a major outdoor concert, but the politician's eldest two might have enjoyed going. Still, there are plenty of followers out there who don't mind the constant canoodling between the "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker and Trudeau. "At the end of the day, everyone deserves to enjoy life regardless of social status," insisted a supporter.