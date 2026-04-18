The Sad Truth About Those Ice Spice Ozempic Rumors
The complete evolution of Ice Spice has kept fans and detractors alike on their toes, but the rapper's transformation has also caused some undue speculation about her appearance. In 2024, the "Princess Diana" hitmaker joined the long list of celebrities who can't escape Ozempic rumors, as gossip mounted that she was using the weight loss jab after photos of her looking much thinner surfaced on the internet. But the real reason behind Ice Spice's noticeable weight loss was much more heartbreaking. Never one to mince words, she took to X Spaces in August 2024 to have a candid conversation about the rumors, expressing her frustration with the assumption that everybody who loses weight is using a GLP-1.
"I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish," the "No Clarity" hitmaker admitted to fans during the livestream, per Women's Health. "Like, what even is Ozempic? What the f**k is that? Genuinely, what is that?" Ice Spice also took to Instagram to share a since-deleted snippet of her workout routine in September of that year. "We beatin them allegations bae," the rapper wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to the Ozempic rumors, per The Source. It was in March 2026 that Ice Spice got candid about how and why she lost so much weight, though.
The "Deli" hitmaker had once again shared a workout video, this time on X, formerly known as Twitter, which has since been deleted, and a user rather rudely replied, "This weak a** video just shows it was definitely from Ozempic," per People. The rapper clapped back, "Na it was depression im better now tho." It's terrible that Ice Spice had to endure rumors about using weight loss drugs while the real reason behind the change in her appearance was a far more serious one.
Ice Spice had a rough couple of years
While Ice Spice did not elaborate further on the circumstances that led to her experiencing depression, she's weathered plenty of public scrutiny over the years. Ice Spice might have forged a friendship with Taylor Swift but the rapper lost other friends, and she even faced a lawsuit. In 2024, fellow rapper Cleotrapa, who toured with Ice Spice during the U.S. leg of the "Y2K! Tour" and featured in the video for her hit song "In Ha Mood," took to TikTok to allege that she was treated very badly by the rapper. Cleotrapa asserted that Ice Spice was a "fake friend," per Teen Vogue, and she just pretended to be her bestie in an attempt to quell rumors about another friendship with songstress Baby Storme that went up in flames.
The "Bikini Bottom" hitmaker clapped back during another X Spaces livestream, accusing Cleotrapa of "crashing out" and using her fame to make a name for herself. "This s**t is sad because I genuinely was trying to help her," she explained. Ice Spice also faced a second lawsuit in 2024 from fellow rapper and songwriter Duval "D.Chamberz" Chamberlain and producer Kenley "Kass the Producer" Carmenate. The duo claimed she had used elements of their song "In That Mood" on her track "In Ha Mood."
"In That Mood" was released in 2022, a year before Ice Spice's hit dropped. Chamberlain and Carmenate argued that there was no chance "In Ha Mood" would sound the way it does had it not been inspired by their song. "[The two songs] are so strikingly similar that they cannot be purely coincidental," they alleged in court documents, as Rolling Stone reported at the time. Ice Spice eventually settled outside of court.