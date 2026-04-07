10 Celebs Who Can't Escape Ozempic Rumors

Nowhere is it clearer that society is in the age of Ozempic than in Hollywood. As numerous celebrities look nearly unrecognizable after Ozempic, it's often the weight-loss medication rather than the stars that take center stage at premieres, award shows, and fundraisers. Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that stimulates insulin and helps regulate blood sugar. The FDA originally approved Ozempic in the United States for diabetes treatment in 2017. By 2023, it was among the top 20 most-prescribed medications in the country, per ClinCalc. Although approved for diabetes treatment, many users utilize Ozempic as a weight loss drug.

The FDA has not approved Ozempic specifically as a weight-loss drug, meaning doctors prescribe it for such use off-label. The off-label use of Ozempic has sparked ethical concerns about access to the medicine and whether it is being misused by people who are neither diabetic nor obese. However, while many stars have admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss, social media may be exaggerating the Hollywood trend.

Aside from those who have admitted to utilizing the medication, the vast majority of Ozempic accusations have not been proven. While some may mean well by raising concerns about the ethics of Ozempic, social media and the press may go too far at times by accusing anyone who debuts a slightly different look of taking weight-loss medication. The result is that some celebrities, despite their denial and silence on the matter, can't escape the buzz about Ozempic rumors.