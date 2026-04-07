10 Celebs Who Can't Escape Ozempic Rumors
Nowhere is it clearer that society is in the age of Ozempic than in Hollywood. As numerous celebrities look nearly unrecognizable after Ozempic, it's often the weight-loss medication rather than the stars that take center stage at premieres, award shows, and fundraisers. Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that stimulates insulin and helps regulate blood sugar. The FDA originally approved Ozempic in the United States for diabetes treatment in 2017. By 2023, it was among the top 20 most-prescribed medications in the country, per ClinCalc. Although approved for diabetes treatment, many users utilize Ozempic as a weight loss drug.
The FDA has not approved Ozempic specifically as a weight-loss drug, meaning doctors prescribe it for such use off-label. The off-label use of Ozempic has sparked ethical concerns about access to the medicine and whether it is being misused by people who are neither diabetic nor obese. However, while many stars have admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss, social media may be exaggerating the Hollywood trend.
Aside from those who have admitted to utilizing the medication, the vast majority of Ozempic accusations have not been proven. While some may mean well by raising concerns about the ethics of Ozempic, social media and the press may go too far at times by accusing anyone who debuts a slightly different look of taking weight-loss medication. The result is that some celebrities, despite their denial and silence on the matter, can't escape the buzz about Ozempic rumors.
Demi Moore can't escape Ozempic rumors amid career comeback
Demi Moore has been enjoying a career comeback, which began with her performance in "The Substance." For her role as Elisabeth Sparkle, she earned her first Oscar and BAFTA nomination. Meanwhile, she has kept the momentum going, taking on the starring role of Cami Miller on Taylor Sheridan's "Landman." However, as she attends award shows and premieres, her appearances have repeatedly coincided with Ozempic rumors. Her look at the 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards particularly fueled these allegations.
Moore arrived at the awards in a black silk-and-leather gown, a slicked-back bun, and diamond jewelry. Aside from her ensemble, her thin frame captured viewers' attention. Rumors that she is on weight-loss medication stirred online, with one Redditor in r/LAinfluencersnark dubbing her the "Ozempic final boss." Some internet users even accused Demi Moore of Ozempic ears, alleging her ears appeared large due to her weight loss. However, photos show no significant changes in her ears.
The "Landman" star has never addressed the Ozempic rumors, though she has been open about how filming demands and health issues have at times influenced her weight loss. She recounted how she felt pressure to lose weight while filming "Indecent Proposal" several months postpartum, to the point that she began biking to and from production, totaling about 60 miles. Moore also told the L.A. Times she developed shingles while filming "The Substance," which contributed to a 20-pound weight loss.
Lizzo takes Ozempic rumors as a compliment
For the past few years, pop singer Lizzo has been on a health journey. Despite her openness about the process that led her to lose about 60 pounds, she hasn't been able to escape Ozempic-related allegations and criticism. Through her music and public persona, Lizzo has been a vocal advocate of self-love and embracing all body types. However, she has faced scrutiny from body positivity supporters and opponents since losing weight. In a candid essay on Substack, the "Truth Hurts" singer explained she never even set out to lose weight specifically.
Instead, she lost weight in 2023 while struggling with depression following several of her backup dancers' misconduct allegations against her. Her weight loss then became intentional as she used Pilates as "physical therapy" and became focused on feeling different in her body. She wrote, "It was never about being 'thin' for me. I don't even think it's possible for me to be considered actually 'thin'. I will always have the stretch, and the skin of a woman who carries great weight. And I'm proud of that."
Despite her honesty about her weight loss journey and efforts, she has faced frequent claims about Ozempic from individuals who don't want to give her credit for losing weight. Even her fans have, at times, attributed her weight loss to Ozempic, to which Lizzo responded, "thanks babes – I'll take that as a compliment" (via Parade). If she can't escape Ozempic claims, she'll embrace them instead.
Christina Aguilera says no one deserves an explanation for her transformation amid Ozempic claims
Christina Aguilera's jaw-dropping weight loss transformation means she is no stranger to body image struggles and media speculation. Over the years, she has been open about accepting and feeling confident in her body. She explained, "Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves" (via People).
However, whether thin or curvy, the "Beautiful" singer couldn't escape criticism and expectations from the media and entertainment industry. She told Glamour, "When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.' Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'" By 2024, Aguilera had undergone a weight-loss transformation, losing an estimated 50 pounds. Her dramatic weight loss sparked speculation about her use of Ozempic.
The singer has never confirmed or denied using weight-loss medication, and it doesn't appear she has plans to do so in the future. In a video montage posted to Instagram, she screenshotted numerous comments about her appearance and wrote a caption in response about acceptance and taking control of your own life story. In a sentence that seemed to most effectively challenge the Ozempic speculation about her weight loss, she wrote, "No one deserves an explanation."
Jesse Plemons accepts inevitable Ozempic rumors amid his health journey
Jesse Plemons shocked fans in 2024 when he debuted his weight-loss transformation, shedding approximately 50 pounds in less than two years. A lot of film enthusiasts were just beginning to take notice of him after he earned his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in "The Power of the Dog." As a result, most likely didn't know the full story of his weight journey.
Plemons first gained weight for a film role in 2015. In "Black Mass," he starred as mobster Kevin Weeks and had to put on weight to portray the imposing figure. While he doesn't regret it, he acknowledges the physical impact of that decision. He told The Independent, "But it was very easy to put the weight on, and much more difficult taking it off." In addition to the difficulty of losing weight, the actor soon found himself being cast in similar roles, stating, "I felt like that decision I made sort of dictated the types of parts I was being asked to play."
It got to the point where his heavier weight became associated with his identity. However, in 2024, he decided to make a change and began his weight loss journey, both for his role in "Civil War" and to become healthier for his children. Plemons denies that he used weight-loss medication and attributes his weight loss to intermittent fasting, but he also knows that his words mean little to some speculators in the age of Ozempic. He told The Los Angeles Times, "It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyway."
Khloé Kardashian says Ozempic speculation discredits her years of work
Khloé Kardashian is a celebrity who has been particularly open about her weight-loss journey and the public perception of her appearance. "The Kardashians" star's weight loss journey started before Ozempic was even on the market. It began when she took up exercising in 2013, following her divorce from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. Fearing that her sessions with her therapist weren't confidential, Kardashian felt the gym was the only place she could turn to for solace. The weight loss came as a result. She told Bustle, "As a byproduct, my body started changing. I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I've been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it."
In addition to working out, Kardashian continued making small lifestyle changes, challenging herself to cut out sugar and make other tweaks to her diet. Over the course of several years, she lost around 40 pounds. Even though it was a journey of over 10 years, many of her critics still circulate Ozempic rumors about her. Kardashian has denied using Ozempic, responding to Instagram speculation about the weight-loss medication by writing, "Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6 am to train. Please stop with your assumptions" (via E! News).
Kardashian may not be able to escape Ozempic rumors, but she refuses to accept them without a fight. In an interview with People, she reiterated, "And as much as people wanna believe, there is no magic anything, I think we all have to work at something."
Melissa McCarthy brushes off Barbra Streisand's Ozempic inquiry
Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy has been steadily losing weight over several years. In 2018, she explained that she found success through gradual changes rather than strict dieting, telling the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, "Everybody's always kind of working on something. And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' Then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this ...'" As of 2026, she has lost an estimated 75 to 95 pounds, which has sparked Ozempic speculation.
Sometimes, it's not just fans and the media who partake in the Ozempic discussion, but even other celebrities and colleagues. In an awkward incident, Melissa McCarthy's rumored Ozempic use was put on blast when singer and actress Barbra Streisand publicly inquired about McCarthy's potential use of the drug. In a now-deleted Instagram comment, she wrote, "Did you take Ozempic?" (via ABC News). Streisand quickly seemed to realize her question may have been a little too personal, and clarified in an Instagram story, "She [McCarthy] looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!" (via ABC News).
McCarthy took the comment in stride. She suggested that Ozempic rumors don't have to be taken as criticism, but can sometimes even count as a compliment." In an Instagram video response, she said, "The takeaway? Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me, and she thought I looked good. I win the day."
Margot Robbie's new look stirs Ozempic rumors
After debuting a new look, Margot Robbie got slammed with Ozempic rumors at Paris Fashion Week. The "I, Tonya" star appeared with a new "lob" haircut, with her blonde locks falling between her chin and shoulder. She also sported a more casual look at Fashion Week, wearing a sheer tank top and jeans while clutching a Chanel bag. Her appearance sparked internet speculation and rumors, with one Redditor in r/VindictaRateCelebs calling it "one of the saddest transformations" they had seen, and comments on the post fanned Ozempic rumors.
However, questions remain whether Robbie even underwent any dramatic transformation. The actress has always been tall and lean, and it's possible the differences in her haircut, style, and makeup contributed to the perception of a transformation. She's wearing looser-fitting clothes at Fashion Week, sporting a new haircut, and toned-down makeup that may make her face appear leaner. Unfortunately, Robbie may be one of those actresses who can't seem to appease social media regardless of how she looks.
The actress welcomed her first child with her Husband, Tom Ackerley, in late 2024. During her pregnancy, she received outrageous comments criticizing her appearance. Body positivity influencer Alex Light pointed out society's impossible body standards by comparing the comments Robbie received during her pregnancy and postpartum; the former complained about her appearing thicker, and the latter scrutinized her weight loss.
Jessica Simpson credits willpower for the transformation that has drawn Ozempic accusations
Singer and actress Jessica Simpson has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation over the years after dropping an estimated 100 pounds. Her fitness journey has been a years-long process as she has been open about her weight fluctuations. In an interview with "The Real", she revealed she has actually lost 100 pounds, not once, but three times, due to putting on and losing weight throughout her pregnancies. In 2019, she stated in an Instagram post that she "tipped the scales at 240" during her pregnancy. However, six months postpartum, she was down 100 pounds.
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer garnered Ozempic rumors due to her dramatic weight loss. However, she has denied speculation that she utilized weight-loss drugs. She told Bustle, "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic], it's willpower." Indeed, Simpson has provided some insight into the willpower to make lifestyle changes that contributed to her weight loss. For years, she has worked with personal trainer Harley Pasternak on an exercise and nutrition plan.
With Pasternak's help, she began walking 14,000 steps a day and strength training while following a meal and nutrition plan. Another factor that aided in her weight loss was her decision to quit alcohol. In 2025, she celebrated eight years of sobriety. To critics of her weight loss, she questioned, "Do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it" (via Bustle).
Ozempic rumors stole the spotlight from Selena Gomez's SAG win
In 2025, Selena Gomez took home her first Screen Actors Guild Award after five nominations. She accepted the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4. The actress appeared dumbfounded at the win, remarking on stage, "Wait, we never win. This is so weird" (via E! News). As her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin were absent, the spotlight was on her as she gave an acceptance speech, expressing her gratitude and shock for the honor. However, following the awards show, social media was less thrilled about her surprise win and more focused on her appearance.
Gomez dazzled in an off-the-shoulder black gown, with her hair in a bob, but Reddit threads popped up speculating whether she was on Ozempic, while searches for her weight loss and appearance spiked on Google. The "Only Murders in the Building" star can't escape Ozempic rumors even though she has been open about her health struggles and their correlation to her weight in the past. Gomez has lupus, which has contributed to her retaining water weight. She revealed in 2024 that she has Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO), which can cause bloating.
While she hasn't addressed speculation about her SAG appearance, Gomez has been open about how such commentary affects her. She stated on "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," "Everybody just has something to say and it's really making me sad. Not even sad—no I'm not a victim—but I think it's made me a tad bitter. And I feel really guilty for saying that. But it's true" (via E! News).
Jonah Hill faces intense Ozempic speculation after latest shocking transformation
Few celebrities have had as many dramatic transformations as Jonah Hill. Over the years, he has lost and regained significant weight for various movie roles. In 2012, the actor lost quite a bit of weight for his role in "Moneyball." However, in 2016, he gained roughly 40 pounds for his performance as an arms dealer in "War Dogs." After that film, he began a steady weight loss transformation before debuting a significantly different appearance in 2026.
Hill was nearly unrecognizable in set photos from Apple TV+'s new film "Outcome," sporting a long-bearded, bald look alongside his drastic weight loss. The dramatic transformation sparked speculation about Ozempic on Reddit's r/shi**ymoviedetails, with one thread accusing him of "hopping on the Ozempic bandwagon." Hill has neither denied nor confirmed that he used Ozempic for his latest transformation. In the past, though, he claimed that his weight loss had been achieved without medication.
He told ABC in 2011 of his "Moneyball" transformation, "I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but it was, unfortunately, I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff." After 2016, he began working with a nutritionist again, following advice from his "21 Jump Street" co-star Channing Tatum. In one interview with Men's Health, he suggested that the difference in his weight may even come down to whether he drank beer.