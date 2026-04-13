Donald Trump's Oversized Ego Has MAGA Loyalists At Their Breaking Point
Donald Trump's ego seems to be taking the reins in his second term, and it's starting to rub some of his supporters the wrong way. Most recently, Trump has raised red flags because of his war in Iran and his bizarre posts on Truth Social, including ones that have been considered blasphemous. One week after writing "Praise be to Allah" on Easter morning, Trump took to Truth Social to attack the current pope and to share an AI image depicting him as Jesus Christ. This behavior has upset even some MAGA loyalists, including Riley Gaines, known for her cringey MAGA makeup and anti-transgender rhetoric.
Gaines posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her anger at Trump for sharing an image of himself as Jesus on Truth Social. Gaines wrote: "Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked." The criticism must have gotten back to the president, considering he has since deleted the picture from his timeline.
In turn, some people seemed irritated with Gaines and backed Trump. "He's poking fun at the pope, not saying that he's Jesus," one person commented on X. Another Trump fan gave a partial defense, writing, "Looks like the work of an angry guy (justifiably) who has been hated and insulted. He knows he's not Jesus. He should but can't stop his trolling. There are many uglier things in washington IMO."
Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?
Either way, two things are true.
1) a little humility would serve him well
2) God shall not be mocked https://t.co/GViHqWeDEr
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 13, 2026
However, even more people seemed to question why Gaines was only shocked at Trump's oversized ego at this point. "He's the same narcissistic a**hole he's always been. And you voted for it. Own it," one person replied to Gaines. Another wrote, "Riley, this is who he is...yall need to stop supporting him."
Donald Trump has been alienating people from across the political spectrum
Riley Gaines wasn't the only person upset by Donald Trump's Truth Social posts and their messianic insinuations. "Trump crossed a red line. A BIG ONE. As a conservative Catholic, I'm not only appalled but angry," one netizen wrote of the photo, adding, "I cannot and will not defend this." Others thought it was yet another sign related to Trump's cognitive decline. "For anyone to circulate such an image of themselves as a deity, even if joking, still strongly raises concerns that they have lost their mental balance," wrote one of many people on X who are invoking the 25th Amendment.
The critique from Gaines comes shortly after other longtime Trump fans started questioning him. He's faced pushback from the likes of Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, and Megyn Kelly in recent days. Trump lashed out against all of these former Trump supporters in a lengthy attack on Truth Social, calling them "NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS," and adding, "They're not 'MAGA,' they're losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA."
It also comes at a time when the president is beefing with Pope Leo, despite Trump once praising him. The pope has been clear that he isn't supportive of the war in Iran that was started by the U.S. and Israel, and Trump hasn't taken kindly to that. The president wrote on Truth Social, "Leo should get his act together as Pope," and claimed, "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."
The pope isn't worried about placating Trump's ego, though. "I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems," Pope Leo confirmed after Trump's post about him, according to Time.