Donald Trump's Oversized Ego Has MAGA Loyalists At Their Breaking Point

Donald Trump's ego seems to be taking the reins in his second term, and it's starting to rub some of his supporters the wrong way. Most recently, Trump has raised red flags because of his war in Iran and his bizarre posts on Truth Social, including ones that have been considered blasphemous. One week after writing "Praise be to Allah" on Easter morning, Trump took to Truth Social to attack the current pope and to share an AI image depicting him as Jesus Christ. This behavior has upset even some MAGA loyalists, including Riley Gaines, known for her cringey MAGA makeup and anti-transgender rhetoric.

Gaines posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her anger at Trump for sharing an image of himself as Jesus on Truth Social. Gaines wrote: "Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked." The criticism must have gotten back to the president, considering he has since deleted the picture from his timeline.

In turn, some people seemed irritated with Gaines and backed Trump. "He's poking fun at the pope, not saying that he's Jesus," one person commented on X. Another Trump fan gave a partial defense, writing, "Looks like the work of an angry guy (justifiably) who has been hated and insulted. He knows he's not Jesus. He should but can't stop his trolling. There are many uglier things in washington IMO."

Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well

2) God shall not be mocked https://t.co/GViHqWeDEr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 13, 2026

However, even more people seemed to question why Gaines was only shocked at Trump's oversized ego at this point. "He's the same narcissistic a**hole he's always been. And you voted for it. Own it," one person replied to Gaines. Another wrote, "Riley, this is who he is...yall need to stop supporting him."