Donald Trump's Most Egotistical Endeavors Of His Second Term (So Far)

Many thought he couldn't possibly pull it off, but he did. On November 6, 2024, it was official: Donald Trump had won the presidential election — against all odds. The Hill called it "the greatest political comeback in history." The outlet wasn't wrong. Two impeachments and 34 felony convictions later, Trump was still standing, brandishing his 2023 mugshot like a trophy, which now hangs in a prime spot right outside the Oval Office, adorned with a thick golden frame; a middle finger to all those who attempted to thwart his second-term plans.

Donald Trump is many things — a businessman, a real estate tycoon, a politician, and, if you ask some people, the greatest con man of all time. What he is not is humble. His ego appeared to be irreparably bruised after former President Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 election. Trump's refusal to accept the election results is what ultimately led to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which saw many of his former allies, including former Vice President Mike Pence, turning against him. Trump used his newfound underdog status to elevate himself. He cried foul when he was indicted, claiming the justice system was being weaponized against him. He plastered his mugshot on MAGA merchandise, put together a campaign team for 2024, survived an assassination attempt, and beat former Vice President Kamala Harris at the ballot box.

Did Trump earn his second term? Maybe. Is he the best man to sit behind the Resolute desk? Debatable. Trump has surrounded himself with sycophants — many of his cabinet members used to be Fox News anchors who sang his praises on TV and now do so within the halls of the White House. There are no guardrails, and as a result, Trump's ego has largely been running the country, for better or worse.