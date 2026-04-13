Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Description Of Life With Hubby Jeff Screams Codependence
Just after Lauren Sánchez Bezos' high-profile wedding to Jeff Bezos in 2025, it seemed like she wasted no time ditching her hubby for hot girl summer fun. A year later, though, Lauren has revealed she's not as quick to leave Jeff behind as we might have thought. In fact, the two seem downright attached at the hip.
If billionaires that do everything together stay together, then all those divorce rumors around Lauren and Jeff are no match for this duo's codependent lifestyle. In an April 11 New York Times interview, Lauren opened up about what a day in the life of this famous couple really looks like and their routine definitely inspired some eye rolls. The pair reportedly kicks off each day telling each other 10 things they're grateful for. Then they have coffee together; Lauren drinks from a "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again" mug, while Jeff's mug says "HUNK." Post-coffee, they play pickleball together. Then, every day of the week except one, they work out with a trainer. In case it wasn't already clear based on this morning schedule, Lauren says she and her hubby do everything together.
People think the Bezoses' marriage is weirder than ever
Few would be surprised to hear that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos enjoy a leisurely morning routine that would leave most people green with envy. It might be surprising to some, however, that this duo is so committed to quality time. Yet Lauren doubled down about their close relationship in the New York Times profile. She explained, "I talk about everything with him. Everything! Jeff is my best friend and I don't say that lightly."
One year into marriage, Lauren and Jeff are apparently still behaving like newlyweds. Yet, while they may be happy, there seemingly isn't much that the public actually likes about Lauren and Jeff's relationship. This was further proven by folks' reaction to Lauren's interview. Plenty of people took to X to question how happy and stable this marriage really is. "I still feel like they are empty inside," one X user commented on a tweet linking the interview, adding, "...the only feeling I'm left with is how desperate the pair are to be seen..." "Both are very unpleasant," someone else added. "This sounds fake – might be trouble in paradise if they are having to send out PR that they're happy," suggested another. So, perhaps the Bezoses doth protest too much. Or, maybe they really are thrilled to spend every waking moment together. Either way, folks aren't convinced this romance has staying power.