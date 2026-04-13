Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Description Of Life With Hubby Jeff Screams Codependence

Just after Lauren Sánchez Bezos' high-profile wedding to Jeff Bezos in 2025, it seemed like she wasted no time ditching her hubby for hot girl summer fun. A year later, though, Lauren has revealed she's not as quick to leave Jeff behind as we might have thought. In fact, the two seem downright attached at the hip.

If billionaires that do everything together stay together, then all those divorce rumors around Lauren and Jeff are no match for this duo's codependent lifestyle. In an April 11 New York Times interview, Lauren opened up about what a day in the life of this famous couple really looks like and their routine definitely inspired some eye rolls. The pair reportedly kicks off each day telling each other 10 things they're grateful for. Then they have coffee together; Lauren drinks from a "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again" mug, while Jeff's mug says "HUNK." Post-coffee, they play pickleball together. Then, every day of the week except one, they work out with a trainer. In case it wasn't already clear based on this morning schedule, Lauren says she and her hubby do everything together.