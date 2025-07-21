Lauren Sánchez Bezos Wastes No Time Ditching New Hubby Jeff For Hot Girl Summer Fun
It's been just shy of a month since the most-talked about wedding of the summer took the world by storm. And, from the looks of it, newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are already spending some time apart. There have been a few glaring signs that Lauren and Jeff's marriage will never last, and the newly minted wifey's latest Instagram post shows no signs of her hubby. Instead, it seems that she's getting in some hot girl summer time.
On July 21, Lauren shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Summer fun with my girls." In the photo, Lauren posed with a pal on either side of her. She wore a straw hat, dark sunglasses, and a very cleavage-baring black dress. The ladies appeared to be enjoying some food and wine in a warm, sunny locale. This pic comes just after Lauren shared a selfie that revealed she's taking her tuned-up look one step further with some newly dyed, MAGA housewife-esque blond locks. While this latest pic didn't show off her recent hair makeover quite as obviously, it did show the world that despite recently adding Bezos to her name, Lauren is still making time for her friends without her hubby present.
Pics of Lauren Sánchez Bezos out without her husband make her Instagram rebrand feel less extreme
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' post-wedding rebrand on Instagram was a statement-making move. As soon as she and Jeff Bezos tied the knot, she updated her name on the social media platform to include "Bezos." Soon after, she removed every post from her grid except her two newest posts about her wedding. These changes certainly made it seem as though Lauren was committing to a life — or at least a public persona — that was all about her new wifey status. Still, despite leaving her grid empty of anything other than wedding pics, she has proven via her Instagram Stories that she's still enjoying time spent with friends and that she isn't with Jeff 24/7.
Just a week after she said "I do," a pic of Lauren with her girl squad that was riddled with bad outfits and fillers galore hit the 'gram. And now, she's showing the world once again that the wedding ring on her finger doesn't mean she's not making time to enjoy a hot girl summer. Still, we think it may be time for Lauren to start filling her grid back up with non-wedding related pics. As of now, her uncomfortable-looking wedding dress that had everyone low key stressed is all her over one million followers can see, and it's not exactly the good look she thinks it is.