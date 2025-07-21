Lauren Sánchez Bezos Wastes No Time Ditching New Hubby Jeff For Hot Girl Summer Fun

It's been just shy of a month since the most-talked about wedding of the summer took the world by storm. And, from the looks of it, newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are already spending some time apart. There have been a few glaring signs that Lauren and Jeff's marriage will never last, and the newly minted wifey's latest Instagram post shows no signs of her hubby. Instead, it seems that she's getting in some hot girl summer time.

On July 21, Lauren shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Summer fun with my girls." In the photo, Lauren posed with a pal on either side of her. She wore a straw hat, dark sunglasses, and a very cleavage-baring black dress. The ladies appeared to be enjoying some food and wine in a warm, sunny locale. This pic comes just after Lauren shared a selfie that revealed she's taking her tuned-up look one step further with some newly dyed, MAGA housewife-esque blond locks. While this latest pic didn't show off her recent hair makeover quite as obviously, it did show the world that despite recently adding Bezos to her name, Lauren is still making time for her friends without her hubby present.