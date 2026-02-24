The One Thing People Actually Like About Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Relationship

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos being close in age is normal to most of the world, but it seems to be abnormal when it comes to the rich and powerful. Celebrities often marry people much younger than themselves, and while it is usually older men who date or wed younger women, that isn't a hard and fast rule. Cher has a 40-year age gap with her beau, rapper Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is actually younger than either of her children. Age gaps aren't uncommon in political couples as well, with Donald Trump and Melania's difference in age only landing them in the middle of the pack.

The lack of a big age gap between Lauren and Jeff suggests that their marriage is built on a solid foundation. According to the Journal of Population Economics, the bigger the age gap, the more dissatisfied a couple is likely to be, leading to divorce. The study found that while both men and women tend to start off more satisfied when they are with someone younger than they are with someone around the same age, that extra boost of satisfaction disappears after 6-10 years. More than that, couples with large age gaps are less likely to be able to overcome "negative economic shock." But a significant age gap can be managed to keep a relationship healthy.