The One Thing People Actually Like About Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Relationship
While there may be one glaring sign that the marriage of Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos won't last, there is one thing about their relationship that online voices have commended the couple for. Usually, social media is filled with snarky comments about the wealthy couple. Even celebrities can't help but put Lauren and Jeff on blast. But in a world where Jeff's uber-rich peers like Elon Musk tend to be with much younger women, it is refreshing to see these two in an age-appropriate relationship.
With just a six-year difference in age, the Amazon CEO and his bride have been lauded online for being born in the same decade. As one X user put it, "I very much appreciate that he found a seasoned baddie from his same generation." When another user questioned why Jeff would wed someone within his age range, someone gave the perfect response: "Because he doesn't want to spend dinner explaining who The Beatles are." But, while they may be close in age, that doesn't mean Lauren's style hasn't been drastically transformed since the romance began, with the former "Good Day L.A." anchor changing up her relaxed look for something more trendy since she began dating the billionaire.
There's still plenty of things about Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos the internet doesn't like
Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos being close in age is normal to most of the world, but it seems to be abnormal when it comes to the rich and powerful. Celebrities often marry people much younger than themselves, and while it is usually older men who date or wed younger women, that isn't a hard and fast rule. Cher has a 40-year age gap with her beau, rapper Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is actually younger than either of her children. Age gaps aren't uncommon in political couples as well, with Donald Trump and Melania's difference in age only landing them in the middle of the pack.
The lack of a big age gap between Lauren and Jeff suggests that their marriage is built on a solid foundation. According to the Journal of Population Economics, the bigger the age gap, the more dissatisfied a couple is likely to be, leading to divorce. The study found that while both men and women tend to start off more satisfied when they are with someone younger than they are with someone around the same age, that extra boost of satisfaction disappears after 6-10 years. More than that, couples with large age gaps are less likely to be able to overcome "negative economic shock." But a significant age gap can be managed to keep a relationship healthy.