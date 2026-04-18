What We Know About Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Amid Their 'Mormon Wives' Scandal

Taylor Frankie Paul's recent legal troubles have sent "The Bachelorette" franchise into crisis mode, as Disney decided to cancel her season just three days before its premiere. The decision came on the same day that TMZ leaked a 2023 video of the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star assaulting her ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen, with a child in the room. Paul pleaded to aggravated assault in abeyance after the incident. But, Mortensen is also facing alleged domestic violence allegations from Paul in a 2026 open domestic violence investigation about another incident, the Draper City Police Department in Utah confirmed to People in March. Mortensen made counter-claims against Paul in the investigation, but no further details are available.

"Mormon Wives" fans know way too much about Mortensen because of his toxic relationship with Paul, and no one in that cast can outrun rumors. But he had a whole life before he met her in 2022, and he has one when the "Mormon Wives" cameras go down. So, who is Mortensen outside of his relationship with Paul and his desperate attempts to help make DadTok happen? He's what we know.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.