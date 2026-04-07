Rumors About The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Cast That They Can Never Outrun

After becoming an overnight star on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," Taylor Frankie Paul was set to make a splash starring on season 22 of "The Bachelorette." However, after her entire season was shot, and just days before it was set to premiere in March 2026, ABC pulled the plug on the season after allegations of domestic violence arose. This painted Paul in a darkly negative light, cost the network millions, and potentially doomed the "Bachelorette" franchise altogether. However, there was quite a bit of drama and speculation before that, which raised some eyebrows among fans.

Specifically, many fans were convinced that Paul had actually been pregnant while filming, and that it was going to be revealed that she was the show's first pregnant bachelorette. The pregnancy speculation was sparked by a trailer for the fourth season of "Mormon Wives," and it was later revealed that Paul had slept with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. Paul and Mortensen already share one child, and some of Paul's castmates seemed genuinely convinced she'd gotten pregnant once again.

However, as the weeks wore on, it became clear that Paul wasn't actually pregnant while filming her ill-fated season of "The Bachelorette." When asked about the rumors after production wrapped, Paul told Us Weekly, "Do I look pregnant? Just look at me and make your observation there. That's all I've got to say." However, if she had gotten pregnant, Paul told Vulture in March 2026 that she would have still committed to shooting her season. "I would have had my baby," she told the publication. "That would have been meant for a reason."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.