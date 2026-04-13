Bridal Shower For Don Jr.'s Fiancée Puts Melania's Disconnect With The Trump Ladies On Blast
Just four months after Donald Trump Jr. proposed to Bettina Anderson, the socialite and Trump-to-be was treated to a bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago. A party in your honor at the Palm Beach resort is basically the ultimate way to welcome anyone into the Trump family. However, that doesn't mean Anderson is getting a warm welcome from every member of the first family. When the bride-to-be shared photos from the event on Instagram, it quickly became evident that one person was noticeably missing: her future stepmother-in-law, Melania Trump.
Bettina's extra-long series of Instagram stories featured plenty of well-known MAGA ladies who were eager to join the celebrations. Perpetually rumor-plagued widow Erika Kirk was there, as well as future family members like Bettina's future sister-in-law Tiffany Trump. Even Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples, was there to celebrate, as well as Ivanka Trump.
However, Melania wasn't present in any photos from the event that have been showing up on social media, and her absence was quickly confirmed. It's just further evidence that, when it comes to the Trump clan, Melania doesn't seem to care about spending time with anyone but her son, Barron Trump.
Melania Trump may have had to leave Mar-a-Lago just to avoid the bridal shower
Melania Trump's no-show moment at Bettina Anderson's bridal shower comes almost exactly one year after the first lady blew off Tiffany Trump's baby shower. Melania is known for being private and steering clear of public occasions whenever possible. Yet, when it comes to more private events, like celebrating her family's milestones, one would think Melania might consider it important to show up. Sure, there have long been rumors that Melania has a simmering feud with her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, but is she also on the outs with Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr.? Whether she is or she isn't, it certainly seems like she doesn't consider them to be a priority.
It's already a bad look that Melania ditched Anderson's bridal shower. However, it's made even worse by the possibility that she was actually at Mar-a-Lago before the event. The first lady spends a lot of her time at Mar-a-Lago, so it's possible that she had to actively choose to leave to avoid the bridal shower. If that doesn't suggest just how disinterested Melania is in bonding with her step-kids, we don't know what does.