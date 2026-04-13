Bridal Shower For Don Jr.'s Fiancée Puts Melania's Disconnect With The Trump Ladies On Blast

Just four months after Donald Trump Jr. proposed to Bettina Anderson, the socialite and Trump-to-be was treated to a bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago. A party in your honor at the Palm Beach resort is basically the ultimate way to welcome anyone into the Trump family. However, that doesn't mean Anderson is getting a warm welcome from every member of the first family. When the bride-to-be shared photos from the event on Instagram, it quickly became evident that one person was noticeably missing: her future stepmother-in-law, Melania Trump.

Marla Maples/Instagram

Bettina's extra-long series of Instagram stories featured plenty of well-known MAGA ladies who were eager to join the celebrations. Perpetually rumor-plagued widow Erika Kirk was there, as well as future family members like Bettina's future sister-in-law Tiffany Trump. Even Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples, was there to celebrate, as well as Ivanka Trump.

However, Melania wasn't present in any photos from the event that have been showing up on social media, and her absence was quickly confirmed. It's just further evidence that, when it comes to the Trump clan, Melania doesn't seem to care about spending time with anyone but her son, Barron Trump.