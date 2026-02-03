The Most Tragic Details Of The Landman Cast

Michelle Randolph arguably kicks up the most attention on "Landman" thanks to her ditzy character, who has an affinity for skimpy outfits and plenty of blonde moments. But while Ainsley Norris may not be winning the hearts of female viewers, Randolph has spoken out about the love she has for the role. "She is very special to me, and there's a lot more to her than I think you initially get to see. I can't tell people how to interpret my character, but at least it's sparking conversation," Randolph told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published in December 2024.

Something that people may not know about Randolph, however, is that her sister, Cassie Randolph, was on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor" in 2019. After the season ended, Cassie dated Underwood for about two years. In May 2020, the two announced their split. Fans believed that things between Cassie and Underwood were amicable, but that wasn't actually the case. In September 2020, Cassie obtained a restraining order against Underwood. According to Life & Style, the basis for the protective order was "domestic violence prevention." In court documents, Cassie accused Colton of stalking her and even claimed that he'd put a tracking device on her car. Cassie dropped the restraining order two months later, with Underwood telling TMZ, "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns."

In April 2021, Underwood came out as gay in an interview with "Good Morning America." What was undoubtedly an emotional roller coaster for Cassie also affected her sister, Michelle. In a January 2026 interview with InStyle, Michelle said that she learned a valuable lesson from her sister's experience: She is determined to keep her personal life private.