The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss, addiction, depression, suicide, and sexual assault.
"Landman" is a drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace that explores the cutthroat world of the Texas oil industry. Based on the "Boomtown" podcast, the show centers on the people who profit — and suffer — during a modern-day oil rush. The series stars Billy Bob Thornton, who plays a rugged oil executive, alongside other stars like Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Jacob Lofland, and Michelle Randolph. "Landman" blends personal drama with the high-stakes business of energy and power. Couple this with some gritty, likable characters and you've got yourself a successful television series.
Aside from its compelling storyline, which has kept loyal viewers engaged, the "Landman" cast brings its own flair to the series. The seasoned actors draw on their past experiences in the business to bring their respective characters to life, and to create an on-set chemistry that translates seamlessly on-screen. Of course, many of them also pull from their personal lives to shape the roles they portray, with several having experienced real-life hardships and tragedies that add emotional depth and authenticity to their performances. Now, we're taking a look at some of the most tragic details of the "Landman" cast.
Billy Bob Thornton's brother died in 1988
Billy Bob Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris on "Landman," was born and raised in rural Arkansas along with his three brothers, Jimmy Don Thornton, James Bean Thornton, and John David Thornton. In 1988, however, the siblings experienced an unthinkable tragedy when their brother, Jimmy, died suddenly at the age of 30 from a previously undetected heart problem. Billy Bob was particularly close to Jimmy, as the two were not far in age — Billy Bob was two years older than Jimmy. In a candid interview on Oprah Winfrey's "Master Class," Billy Bob admitted that losing Jimmy "changed everything" for him. He explained that he'd been doing okay in life until that fateful day. "I've never trusted happiness since," he continued, adding, "I've never been the same since my brother died. There's a melancholy in me that never goes away. I'm 50% happy and 50% sad at any given moment."
Over the years, Billy Bob has done his best to keep his brother's memory alive. In 2003, for example, he recorded two songs that his brother had written and he released the tracks on his second studio album, "The Edge of the World." On "Master Class," Thornton said that he doesn't want to ever forget the way that he felt when his brother died because, in some way, it honors Jimmy. "If I have to suffer and I have to be sad for the rest of my life, and if I have to be lonely without him ... then that's the way I honor him," Thornton said.
Demi Moore's ex-husband has frontotemporal dementia
Demi Moore was married to "Die Hard" actor Bruce Willis from 1987 through 2000. After the two started a family together, Moore said that Willis wanted her to be a stay-at-home mom, which caused a rift in their marriage. Still, they stayed together, had another baby, and tried to make things work. Ultimately, however, their differing views on life and marriage caused them to divorce. "I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I'd turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons," Moore wrote in her 2019 memoir, "Inside Out," (via People). "But I didn't, and neither did he," she added. Following their split, Willis and Moore maintained a very close friendship, driven by their desire to be good parents to their three daughters. That relationship has stood the test of time, and the two have continued to remain close — even after they both remarried other people.
In 2023, Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," Moore wrote in a family statement posted to Instagram. She has been extremely supportive of Willis, and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, who gets along swimmingly with Moore. According to the Cleveland Clinic, patients who have been diagnosed with FTD have a life expectancy of seven to 13 years following the onset of symptoms.
Michelle Randolph's sister was allegedly stalked
Michelle Randolph arguably kicks up the most attention on "Landman" thanks to her ditzy character, who has an affinity for skimpy outfits and plenty of blonde moments. But while Ainsley Norris may not be winning the hearts of female viewers, Randolph has spoken out about the love she has for the role. "She is very special to me, and there's a lot more to her than I think you initially get to see. I can't tell people how to interpret my character, but at least it's sparking conversation," Randolph told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published in December 2024.
Something that people may not know about Randolph, however, is that her sister, Cassie Randolph, was on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor" in 2019. After the season ended, Cassie dated Underwood for about two years. In May 2020, the two announced their split. Fans believed that things between Cassie and Underwood were amicable, but that wasn't actually the case. In September 2020, Cassie obtained a restraining order against Underwood. According to Life & Style, the basis for the protective order was "domestic violence prevention." In court documents, Cassie accused Colton of stalking her and even claimed that he'd put a tracking device on her car. Cassie dropped the restraining order two months later, with Underwood telling TMZ, "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns."
In April 2021, Underwood came out as gay in an interview with "Good Morning America." What was undoubtedly an emotional roller coaster for Cassie also affected her sister, Michelle. In a January 2026 interview with InStyle, Michelle said that she learned a valuable lesson from her sister's experience: She is determined to keep her personal life private.
Sam Elliott's father died when he was 18
Sam Elliott has a very relatable role in "Landman" as T.L. Norris, the father of Billy Bob Thornton's character, Tommy Norris. T.L. is a former oil industry worker who struggles with his past, especially when it comes to the fractured relationship that he has with his son. The father-son relationship dynamic isn't lost on Elliott, who lost his own father many years ago. Elliott was just 18 years old when his dad, Henry Nelson Elliott, died, and, to this day, the actor credits his father with teaching him how to be a man. In a 2017 interview on "Off Camera With Sam Jones," Elliott talked about growing up with his dad as his role model, calling him "pretty hardcore" but also a "gentleman." The loss is something that has stuck with Elliott his whole life.
"He died at 54 years old. Had a heart attack and boom gone," Elliott said, slapping his hand on his leg. "He died in my mom's arms on our living room floor in Portland, Oregon. That was a bummer. My dad died thinking I was a total idiot, for wanting to be an actor," he added. Elliott said that knowing that his father didn't think acting was a good career choice only motivated him to be successful. While it was never about proving his father wrong, the actor admitted he still feels "incredible disappointment" that his father never got to see him succeed.
Demi Moore suffered a miscarriage later in life
Demi Moore had a new lease on her love life after meeting Ashton Kutcher in 2003. Moore, who portrays Cami Miller in "Landman," and Kutcher decided that they wanted to try to have a baby together, and started weighing their options sometime after their 2005 wedding. Moore did end up getting pregnant at the age of 42, but she lost the baby — a daughter she would have named Chaplin Ray — when she was six months along. "I can't even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused... I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had," Moore said on "Good Morning America" in September 2019 (via X, formerly Twitter). Things between Moore and Kutcher unraveled quickly thereafter, and Moore started leaning on alcohol to cope. Things would get worse for Moore before they got better; though she tried to conceive another child, the fertility treatments were unsuccessful. At one point, she started abusing Vicodin and then she found out that Kutcher had cheated on her, effectively ending their marriage.
When it all came crashing down, Moore found therapy in writing her novel, "Inside Out," which she says helped her "healing journey — physically, mentally, emotionally. It's no accident that it's all been in alignment and all happened at the same time," per The New York Times.
Andy Garcia mourned the sudden death of Diane Keaton
Andy Garcia joined the cast of "Landman," taking on the role of cartel boss, Gallino. And while Garcia may play a tough guy on television, he has an exceptionally big heart in real life. When his "The Godfather Part III" co-star Diane Keaton died suddenly in October 2025, Garcia took to social media to share some heartbreaking posts about the actress, who had become a dear friend to him over the years. "The magical Diane Keaton has passed. I share with you these pictures I took of her in Sicily during Godfather III," Garcia captioned some never-before-seen photos of the "Father of the Bride" star on his official Instagram page, adding, "Diane you will be deeply missed, but your sublime light will shine forever."
On October 24, 2025, Garcia chatted with E! News at the 5th annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television in Los Angeles, and, when he was asked about Keaton, he did not hold back. "She's a unicorn," he said, adding, "She's a unique, unique spirit. It's undefinable. She was an American original." Keaton, who also starred alongside Garcia in "Book Club," died after being diagnosed with pneumonia. In a statement obtained by People magazine, her family said: "The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane."
Jon Hamm lost both his parents when he was young
Jon Hamm was in Season 1 of "Landman," playing oil tycoon Monty Miller. Perhaps best known for being part of the "Mad Men" cast, Jon previously opened up about personal tragedies that have sat with him throughout his life. For starters, Jon's mother, Deborah Hamm, died of colon cancer when he was just 10 years old. A decade later, Jon's father, Daniel Hamm – whom his "Mad Men" character Don Draper is loosely inspired by – died, leaving a then-20-year-old Jon without parents. In an October 2016 interview with Elle, Jon was asked what his dad taught him about women. His response, however, was heartbreaking. "He was twice widowed. He was divorced from my mom when she died, but even so, there's a deep sense of tragedy in that," he told the outlet, noting that he never had a conversation about grief with his father in his adult years. "I was quasi-adopted by my friends' families. And even today I get e-mails or cards from these women who, for lack of a better word, were my mom."
Jon has openly discussed his struggle with chronic depression, which started after he lost his parents. In an interview with The Guardian in 2010, "The Town" actor admitted that he was in "bad shape," but he says that therapy and antidepressants helped him get through some of the most challenging times in his life.
Demi Moore was raped when she was 15
While writing her memoir "Inside Out," Demi Moore discussed her tragic, real-life story, digging deep into some of the most vulnerable areas of her life. The "G.I. Jane" star wrote of one particular memory that has stuck with her for years, recalling being sexually assaulted when she was just 15 years old. "It was rape. And a devastating betrayal, revealed by the man's cruel question: how does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?" Moore wrote on the book's inside pages, according to The Guardian. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Moore was asked if she truly believed that her mom would accept $500 for a night with her teenage daughter, to which Moore replied, "I think, in my deep heart, no. I don't think it was a straightforward transaction. But she still — she still did give him the access and put me in harm's way."
In a 2019 interview with Howard Stern (via Yahoo! Movies), Moore said that she was "embarrassed" by the incident, and she admitted that she blamed herself in many ways because she was so grown up and was aware of many things that kids her age didn't know.
Billy Bob Thornton suffered heart failure in his 40s
Back in 2000, Billy Bob Thornton had quite a health scare. At the age of 45, Thornton was admitted at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and rumors that he'd suffered a heart attack surfaced online. While his rep had insisted that Thornton was just dealing with a viral infection, the tabloids weren't content with that explanation. Before long, there was an odd rumor that claimed that the actor was on an "orange" diet, which meant he would only eat orange-colored foods. His rep at the time was quick to stop that narrative, telling ABC News, "I've personally seen him eat a salad, watermelon, and even chicken."
The truth of the matter eventually came to light: Thornton had gone into heart failure due to malnutrition. In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, he admitted to eating nothing but potatoes for a period of time. "It was terrible," he recalled. "If I had known how far away I really was, I would've never left home. But I was ignorant. I was always thinking, 'Tomorrow's the day,'" he added.
Demi Moore's mother tried to commit suicide
It's no secret that Demi Moore had a tough childhood. Both of her parents struggled with alcoholism, and Moore's mother, Virginia King, had even attempted suicide. In her memoir "Inside Out," Moore wrote candidly of an incident in which her mother overdosed on pills in an effort to end her own life. "I remember using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow, out of her mouth," Moore penned (via ABC News). At the time, the "Landman" star was just 12 years old. This moment frozen in time changed something inside her, which she says effectively ended her childhood. While talking about her mother in an interview with Diane Sawyer, Moore said this was just one of "many, many times" that her mother attempted suicide.
Prior to her mother's death, Moore went to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. King died in 1998, but the pain that Moore experienced lived on. In the years that followed, Moore still struggled and a source told People magazine that she went to rehab again in 2012, this time to help with addiction and an eating disorder.
Billy Bob Thornton has been divorced 5 times
Billy Bob Thornton may have found success in Hollywood, but his love life paints a different picture. The actor has been rather unlucky in love over the course of his adult life, going through five divorces. He wed Melissa Lee Gatlin, who was also from Arkansas, in 1978.The two welcomed a daughter, Amanda Brooke Brumfield, but Gatlin filed for divorce two years later citing "incompatibility and adultery on his part," according to People magazine. Thornton then married Toni Lawrence in 1986, but they split in 1988. He'd go on to marry Cynda Williams for two years (from 1990 until 1992). "We were just friends; we had no business being married," Thornton told People of that split.
Thornton would find love again, this time with Pietra Dawn Cherniak, whom he married in 1993. The former couple welcomed sons Harry James and William Langston together before Cherniak filed for divorce in 1997. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and alleged that Thornton physically and verbally abused her, per People. In 2000, Thornton married Angelina Jolie, and while their relationship had its quirks (Thornton wore a locket with a drop of Jolie's blood around his neck), their marriage didn't last. She filed for divorce in 2002, citing "irreconcilable differences." He met Connie Angland in 2003 while filming "Bad Santa," and the two dated for 10 years before Thornton decided to give marriage another go. Though he was hesitant, Thornton made Angland his wife in 2014. They have one daughter named Bella, and, as of this writing, Thornton and Angland are still together.