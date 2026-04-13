Donald Trump's Constant Drama Steers DoorDash Grandma Stunt Right Off The Road
In what was supposed to be a chance for Donald Trump to promote one of his more popular actions, the president ended up turning a discussion about "no tax on tips" into a Q&A about everything else that had happened in recent days. Reporters stood outside the West Wing as Sharon Simmons, wearing a shirt that read "DoorDash Grandma," arrived with two bags of McDonald's. Trump then came out and, in true bizarre Trump fashion, moved on from the intended discussion to take questions from the press and create more drama, all while Simmons stood there looking uncomfortable.
Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?
Trump: It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026
While Simmons expected to talk about Trump's tax initiative, she seemed unprepared when the president pulled her into the debate over transgender athletes. When Trump asked Simmons "Do you think men should play in women's sports?" the delivery driver did her best to get things back on track, responding "I really don't have an opinion on that. I'm here about no tax on tips." She also gave a noncommittal "Maybe" when Trump asked if she voted for him. In between, Simmons stood by silently as Trump defended his Truth Social post of a painting depicting him as Jesus Christ — a move that has many MAGA loyalists at their breaking point — and complained about Pope Leo XIV, saying "I think he's very weak on crime and other things." After 15 minutes, during which Iran, Cuba, and Trump's plans to host a UFC event at the White House were discussed, Trump and Simmons headed into the Oval Office.
The DoorDash Grandma has spoken out before
While the publicity event at the White House was Sharon Simmons' most notable moment, it wasn't the first time she has spoken out in favor of "no tax on tips." In 2025, the "DoorDash Grandma," who has 10 grandchildren, appeared before the Ways and Means Committee when they visited Las Vegas, Nevada to hear from people who would be affected by the tax break. In her statement, she explained she had completed more than 12,000 deliveries for DoorDash, and that no more tax on tips would help her and her family deal with rising prices and her husband's cancer treatment. In front of the Oval Office, Donald Trump said Simmons saved $11,000 dollars thanks to the initiative, but on Fox News, Simmons said she saved between $3,000 to $4,000.
Whether or not the plan actually helps workers has been debated. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out against "no tax on tips," calling the plan a "scam" and explaining, "The cap on that is $25,000 dollars while you're jacking up taxes on people who make less than $50,000 dollars ... while taking away their SNAP, while taking away their Medicaid, while kicking them off the ACA and their healthcare extensions." Speaking to PBS, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center's Margot Crandall-Hollick said that the benefits would not help the vast majority of service workers, pointing out that most people who survive on tips already make less than the standard tax deduction. Regardless, DoorDash Grandma and President Trump seem to be fans of the idea.