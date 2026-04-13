Donald Trump's Constant Drama Steers DoorDash Grandma Stunt Right Off The Road

In what was supposed to be a chance for Donald Trump to promote one of his more popular actions, the president ended up turning a discussion about "no tax on tips" into a Q&A about everything else that had happened in recent days. Reporters stood outside the West Wing as Sharon Simmons, wearing a shirt that read "DoorDash Grandma," arrived with two bags of McDonald's. Trump then came out and, in true bizarre Trump fashion, moved on from the intended discussion to take questions from the press and create more drama, all while Simmons stood there looking uncomfortable.

Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ? Trump: It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

While Simmons expected to talk about Trump's tax initiative, she seemed unprepared when the president pulled her into the debate over transgender athletes. When Trump asked Simmons "Do you think men should play in women's sports?" the delivery driver did her best to get things back on track, responding "I really don't have an opinion on that. I'm here about no tax on tips." She also gave a noncommittal "Maybe" when Trump asked if she voted for him. In between, Simmons stood by silently as Trump defended his Truth Social post of a painting depicting him as Jesus Christ — a move that has many MAGA loyalists at their breaking point — and complained about Pope Leo XIV, saying "I think he's very weak on crime and other things." After 15 minutes, during which Iran, Cuba, and Trump's plans to host a UFC event at the White House were discussed, Trump and Simmons headed into the Oval Office.